Two and a half years after meeting in the ring in Texas, Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 1 NC) and Nahir Albright (17-2-1, 1 NC) run it back in a main event.

Davis, 27, has since gone on to win the WBO lightweight title, though he would get stripped of the belt just six months later after failing to make weight for his first defense. The Virginia native is still undefeated and enters the rematch after a career-defining 11th-round TKO win over Jamaine Ortiz in January.

Albright, 30, has gone 1-1 since the first fight, beating Davis' older brother, Kelvin, before fighting former title challenger Frank Martin to a draw. Albright notably claimed that the Davis brothers assaulted him backstage after his win over Kelvin, which led to his rematch with Keyshawn.

Jose Pedraza (gold/black trunks) and Keyshawn Davis (blue/gold trunks) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright 2 moneyline odds

Keyshawn Davis: -1450

Nahir Albright: +780

Over 10.5 Rounds: -118

Under 10.5 Rounds: -112

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright 2 method of victory

Keyshawn Davis by KO/TKO: -135

Keyshawn Davis by decision: +145

Nahir Albright by KO/TKO: +1500

Nahir Albright by decision: +1200

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright 2 prediction

A lot can change in 2.5 years, especially for a young, budding star like Keyshawn Davis. Fighters always say that they are in completely different shape ahead of rematches, but in Davis' case, that is precisely the case.

The first time he met Albright, Davis was just 9-0 as a pro and fighting behind a heavy Philly shell base. He struggled with the length and awkward movement of Albright, doing just enough to outwork the veteran to win a lackluster majority decision.

Now, Davis is a much more aggressive boxer with a more educated approach to applying his elite athleticism and speed. The Philly shell is now a tool for him rather than a base, and he looked like a fighter reborn in January, when he became the first to stop Jamaine Ortiz, who once went the distance with Vasiliy Lomachenko and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Davis enters this rematch on a three-fight knockout streak and would love nothing more than to tack on another one over Albright, given the history between them. Davis will have the speed and athleticism advantage over Albright, and he now has the footwork to effectively break into the unorthodox range that 'Woo' likes to keep.

This is entirely Davis' fight to lose in his hometown, but Albright's squirrely and tricky style has prevented him from even hitting the canvas once in his career. Even when he does get hit, Albright has shown a durable chin and is adept at buying time to recover.

Davis has the tools to get the knockout he desperately wants, but history suggests he will get the job done on the cards.

Prediction: Keyshawn Davis by decision

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