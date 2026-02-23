Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao to Meet in Upcoming Boxing Rematch on Netflix

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are duking it out one more time.

The legendary boxers, who last faced one another in their "Fight of the Century" in 2015, are set to face off in a professional rematch on Sept.19 of this year, multiple outlets confirmed Monday. The bout will be held at The Sphere in Las Vegas and streamed live on Netflix.

Mayweather, who won the 2015 duel via unanimous decision, initially retired from boxing in 2017 following a knockout win over Conor McGregor. Just a few days ago, however, the 49-year-old announced that he plans to unretire and resume his professional career after his spring 2026 boxing exhibition with Mike Tyson.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, has remained an active boxer since the 2015 match.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said of the upcoming event, per Variety. “The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Added Mayweather: "I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result."

The rest of the card will be announced at a later date.

The highly anticipated rematch is just the latest in Netflix's expansion into live sports. Among other live broadcasts, the streamer hosted NFL Christmas Day games in both 2024 and 2025, and notably aired the high-profile Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in November 2024.

