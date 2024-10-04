Anthony Joshua Becomes A Mere Joke Amongst His Peers
By Isaac Nyamungu
Former heavyweight world record holder Tyson Fury has reinitiated his life-long rivalry with Anthony Joshua. Tyson resorted to his social media account to release a scathing attack to the British boxing star - AJ.
Fans have always desired to have a collusion of a ring clash between Fury and AJ. Nonetheless, this expected duel is likely not to materialize in the near future. On the contrary, Fury, the former WBC heavyweight champion, has persistently continued provoking Anthony Joshua.
Presently, both Fury and Joshua are ranked as two of the main proponents in the British boxing on a global stage. A matchup between the two rivals has always been a topic of discussion. However, the possibility of it happening is a mirage.
While resorting to his Intagram account, Fury compared their physiques as well as sending a mocking message to AJ. In that post, Fury cropped a photo of Joshua with a broad message on his diet.
“My breakfast consist of yams, eggs, and dates. Followed by a big bowl of porridge, a protein shake, a glass of orange juice and a glass of honey, lemon, and ginger,” read the post.
On the other hand, Fury contrasted his coaching model with a hilarious anecdote.
“I remember one night I had 14 pints of Fosters & then sparred three top-ten heavyweights and battered them all,” Fury posted.
This insulting post paints an impression of Fury’s confidence as well as carefree lifestyle in comparison to Joshua’s methodical routine.
The 36-year-old Fury is presently preparing for a rematch battle with Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for late this year. Despite Fury’s busy schedule, he still can afford to take a cheap shot at Anthony Joshua following the latter’s latest devastating defeat to Daniel Dubois. AJ suffered a humiliating knockout defeat to Dubois in their latest bout. It remains unclear whether or not Joshua will engage Fury in a spat of words.
Several people have dared Fury and AJ to have a clash. The latest to make such pronouncement is Carl Froch. Froch believes that Joshua should face Fury in his next fight.
“AJ can have a bit of time off, sit back, and rest and recover, and get his mind right and have a look at how Fury performs against Usyk. I think that’s a safe plot and a safe path to exiting the game,” Froch said on his official YouTube channel.