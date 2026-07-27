Anthony Joshua Fires Back After Surviving Two-Knockdown Nightmare Against Prenga

Boxing, among the major sports, may be one of the few that can end before the contracted time. Unlike MMA, where knees, elbows, and submissions all play a role, boxing presents just one terrifying yet effective weapon to end bouts: the punch.

While the sport is nicknamed "The Sweet Science," the bitter taste of a knockdown usually finds most fighters.

Anthony Joshua experienced two different fights in Saturday's win over Kristian Prenga. Prenga was a fighter few believed could stand a chance against the former world champion. Yet, he managed to floor Joshua twice in the first round, putting the future fight against Tyson Fury in grave danger.

However, in the second round, the 36-year-old gathered his faculties and floored Prenga. Questions remain, though.

Joshua says he 'weathered the storm'

Wally Downes of The Sun asked Joshua if he needed to worry about his chin failing him

"We’ve seen your power is still there. But where is your punch resistance currently?" asked the veteran journalist. In boxing, a fighter's chin tends to erode over time. While it's not a set rule, chins rarely stay unblemished. To his credit, Joshua stepped up and answered the question.

"I got back up. That happened in, what, the first 20 seconds of round one? Got back up, took a beating, weathered the storm, and came back in round two. Boxing’s not pretty," Joshua said.

Anthony Joshua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, boxing is a nasty business, but it's also a results industry that relies on film study. Fury, despite standing six-foot-nine, is regarded as a shrewd fighter, and one who studies habits and patterns. Joshua knocked out Prenga early. However, he showed a weak chin against a tough fighter who was not as skilled as Fury.

When they do fight, Joshua will go as the decided underdog for a myriad of reasons. First, Fury has never been stopped, almost negating what Joshua's advantage could be. Next, Fury is the better boxer, using his extremely long reach to disrupt rhythm and start counterpunching. Joshua will need to attempt to work on the inside and throw against a much bigger fighter. Yet, Joshua will need to keep moving forward and land.

Meanwhile, Fury can stay back and pick the opponent apart. The fight could serve as a parallel to their careers. Fury earned the right, by virtue of his distinguished career, to force Joshua to fight going forward. In contrast, Joshua, even after the Prenga win, still could have something left to prove.

Now, "Battle in Britain" faces no obstacles.