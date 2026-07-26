Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Results: AJ Locks in Tyson Fury Fight After Avoiding Early Scare

The Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua super fight is now all but official.

Entering the weekend, Fury and Joshua each had one seemingly straightforward task to remain on their collision course. Fury took care of business with a seventh-round TKO win over Mariusz Wach on Friday, one day before Joshua completed the deal against Kristian Prenga.

However, Joshua nearly threw the plans out the window.

Although it nearly slipped away for the millionth time with Joshua hitting the canvas twice in the first round, 'AJ' was able to rally and stop Prenga in the second round to keep the elusive fight alive.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga | IMAGO / Ali Issa

Anthony Joshua mounts wild comeback win over Kristian Prenga

If anyone was told that Joshua vs. Prenga would feature a pair of first-round knockdowns beforehand, nobody would be surprised. However, nobody could have anticipated who was doing the early damage.

Before the fight could even get going, Prenga threw everyone for a loop by flooring Joshua 22 seconds into the opening round. Joshua got up smiling but found himself back on the canvas one minute later, courtesy of a short right hand.

By the end of the first round, Joshua looked almost completely out of the fight.

Without many other options, Joshua came out hot in the second round and pressured Prenga against the ropes. He returned the favor and recorded a knockdown of his own with a big overhand at 30 seconds remaining in the round.

Highlights of Anthony Joshua's epic comeback victory against Kristian Prenga in Jeddah 😤#JoshuaPrenga | Exclusively on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/T6bq3x0tUF — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 25, 2026

Prenga nearly fell through the ring and was waved off by referee Luis Pabon before he completed the 10 count.

Joshua improves to 30-4 with the win, while Prenga falls to 20-2, even if his stock raises in defeat.

Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly notch first title defenses

Before Joshua took the ring in the main event, world champions Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly had opportunities to cement their reigns while attempting their first title defenses on the undercard. Both retained their titles, but neither managed to make a statement with the win.

Despite both being massive favorites, Kelly and Sheeraz each collected competitive decision victories against Caomhin Agyarko and Simon Zachenhuber, respectively. Kelly handed Agyarko his first career defeat by unanimous decision, while Sheeraz took a listless majority decision over Zachenhuber.

AND STILL!!!✨



Hamzah Sheeraz gets the majority decision win over Zachenhuber!



🎟️ Buy #JoshuaPrenga NOW at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv | Live now | Danger Before Destiny ▪️ pic.twitter.com/KLV24knzTm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026

Sheeraz's majority decision was easily the biggest disappointment of the fight card. The Brit entered the night as the largest betting favorite, but ended up barely squeaking past an overmatched opponent while looking like he struggled to kick into second gear. Everyone expecting a quick highlight-reel knockout was instead given an actionless 12-round points battle.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Results

Anthony Joshua def. Kristian Prenga by KO in Round 2 (2:43)

(C) Hamzah Sheeraz def. Simon Zachenhuber by majority decision (116-112, 115-113, 114-114), for the WBO super middleweight title

(C) Josh Kelly def. Caoimhin Agyarko by unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 114-113), for the IBF welterweight title

Reito Tsutsumi def. Alvino Herrera by TKO in Round 2 (0:28)

Jacob Bank def. Pawel August by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Nishant Dev def. Cesar Diaz by TKO in Round 1 (2:56)

Oleksandr Khyzniak def. Lenny Patrach by TKO in Round 2 (1:56)

Ziyad Almaayouf def. Frank Mango by unanimous decision 78-71, 77-72, 77-72)

Mikie Tallon def. Orlando Pino by KO in Round 1 (1:31)

Mohammed Alakel def. Lydon Chircop by TKO in Round 5 (2:02)

Sultan Almohammad def. Efren Besalduch by TKO in Round 3 (2:41)

Omar Hikal def. Brian Castellano by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Mohamed Moubarak def. Bryan Zapata by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)