How to Watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Anthony Joshua will finally be back in a boxing ring next weekend when he will take on Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga ahead of his 'fully agreed' fight with Tyson Fury later this year.

Joshua will be a sight for sore eyes, as we have not seen him since December last year when he took on Jake Paul. It was a fight many agreed should not have happened because of the apparent danger due to the massive height, weight, skill, and experience gap, but it went ahead anyway.

As expected, Joshua dismantled Paul inside six rounds and broke his jaw in two places.

The last time we saw the Brit in a competitive heavyweight fight was in September 2024, when he was brutally knocked out by fellow Brit and current WBO champion Daniel Dubois. This fight will therefore represent an opportunity for AJ to answer some questions ahead of the Fury fight.

The former two-time heavyweight champion was struck by tragedy early this year when he was involved in a road traffic incident in Nigeria that saw two of his close friends and teammates die and him lucky to walk away.

This fight will allow Joshua to show the world that he is ready to return to the ring despite the recent timing. It is also a chance to dust off some cobwebs, sharpen his skills, and prove he still has the grit and desire to fight at the highest level.

Prenga is something of an unknown quantity but will pose a threat of some description to Joshua. The Albanian has a record of 20-1 with 20 knockouts, so he is definitely a heavy hitter and will be motivated by being given the biggest opportunity of his career and having the slim chance at ruining the Fury vs AJ party.

Anthony Joshua | Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

The undercard also features two world title defenses. Josh Kelly, the IBF super welterweight champion who was crowned after upsetting Bakhram Murtazaliev, will defend his title against Coaimhin Agyarko. This precedes WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz putting his belt on the line in a voluntary defense against Simon Zachenhuber.

Here's everything you need to know about Joshua vs Prenga.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga date

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga time

Prelims begin at 9 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. BST

Main card begins at 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST

Main event ringwalks will take place at approximately 5:52 p.m. EST / 10:52 p.m. BST

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga

Watch: DAZN PPV

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga location

Location: Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga - heavyweight

(C) Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Simon Zachenhuber - WBO super middleweight title

(C) Josh Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko - IBF super welterweight title

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Alvino Herrera - featherweight

Jacob Bank vs Pawel August - super middleweight

Nishant Dev vs. Cesar Diaz - super welterweight

Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs Lenny Patrach - light heavyweight

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs Frank Mango - welterweight

Mikie Tallon vs Orlando Pino - junior bantamweight

Mohammed Alakel vs Lydon Chircop - lightweight

Sultan Al-Mohamed vs Efren Besalduch - junior lightweight

Omar Hikal vs Brian Castellano - super middleweight

Mahmoud Mobark vs Bryan Zapata - junior welterweight