Tyson Fury Stops Mariusz Wach, Fires Warning at Anthony Joshua

Thailand is not known as a heavyweight boxing hotbed, but today in Pattaya, Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KO) beat Mariusz Wach (39-14, 20 KO) to the point that the journeyman fighter quit on the stool.

Against a world-class champion, there's no shame in that. Fury's size and slickness dismantled the slower fighter by the seventh round.

With the fight in the rearview mirror, only one fight exists for Fury to engage in next. The long-awaited "Battle of Britain," the proposed battle against Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KO) that could reportedly take place at Wembley Stadium.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

For a decade, two of the best British heavyweights in boxing history have tried to schedule the fight that could stand as a watershed moment in the country's fight history. After the stoppage in Thailand, Fury discussed a few topics pertaining to Joshua.

Fury weighs in on a Saudi confrontation

On Saturday, Joshua is scheduled to fight Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KO) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After the Wach fight, the former heavyweight champion was asked whether he would confront Joshua afterward.

"Definitely not going to Jeddah. I'm going home to my wife and kids who've been supporting me from a distance. I've been away training for 10 weeks. I was waiting for that for four months."

While Fury appeared disinclined to go to the Middle East, Jeddah could serve as a layover. Nothing is ever certain or uncertain in boxing.

Fury confident in Joshua fight outcome

While not explicitly known for hard-hitting questions, post-fight interviews can deliver the occasional nugget. When asked about how a fight against Joshua will go, the 39-fight veteran did not mince words.

"Pretty much the same. I would knock him out"

If you look at the two fighters, the fight could go either way: quick or attritional. Fury stands six-foot-nine, but despite his size, he flashes elite movement for a fighter with his frame, even with a level of smoothness.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

Meanwhile, Joshua is no slouch in the athletic department as well. With natural strength and positioning, he is quicker than he looks. You'd expect a lumbering fighter who hopes to one-shot an opponent for the knockout.

Despite the fight currently not being for a title, Spencer Brown, Fury's manager, keeps pushing the WBA to sanction the potential bout for Usyk's vacant "super" title.

Though with a massive gate and viewership awaiting them, the fight doesn't seem to need a title.