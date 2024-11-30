Arnold Barboza And Jack Catterall Directed To Contest By WBO Over Mandatory Spot For Teofimo Lopez
By Isaac Nyamungu
The World Boxing Organization (WBO) championship committee has directed relevant parties to initiate negotiations for a bout to determine the mandatory contender at 140lbs, to champion Teofimo Lopez. The fight is scheduled for February next year. Both teams, that is, Golden Boy for Barboza alongside Matchroom for Catterall have approximately 20 days to strike a deal lest the WBO will take it to purse bids.
Jack Catterall has his cards open after being mandated by the WBO to face Arnold Barboza in a world title final eliminator.
Whoever wins would move forward to counter champion Teofimo Lope. However, Jack Catterall, 30-1 (13 KOs), is further in the running for a shot at the IBF belt. The titlist Liam Paro, 25-0 (15 KOs), makes the first defense of his title on December 7 against Richardson Hitchins, 18-0 (7 KOs), in Puerto Rico.
Catterall’s bout with Prograis was the first boxing function to be conducted at Manchester’s new Co-Op Live Arena. In the outcome of the fight with Prograis, Catterall, 30-1 (13 KOs), and his team were united in their belief that he deserves a world title shot next and IBF champion, Liam Paro, 25-0 (15 KOs), was almost instantly singled out as the most probable target.
“I think we’ve got to sit tight. The (Paro) fight’s only a week away now with Hitchins. We’d be stupid to rush into a decision in the next day or two when that’s obviously another option. The ultimate goal is to fight and win a world title,” said Catterall in a video clip shared on his social media account.
“I’m in a very privileged position,” he added. .
“I’ve certainly worked for it. We’ve been hit by a lot of roadblocks over the years. The fights weren’t happening, fights falling through etc, and could go on all day. But I’ve had a good run this last year where I’m in a position now where hopefully we could fight for the world title next year,” he continued.
Elsewhere, Barboza is ranked number one by the WBO while Catterall is placed at number two. They have had bitter exchange on social media.
Barboza emerged victorious in a tepid 10-round match with Jose Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, more than a week ago, and the Californian is 31-0 (11 KOs), while southpaw Catterall, from Chorley in the Uk is coming off a career rich 2024, which entail victories over Josh Taylor in May as well as Regis Prograis in October.
“I know you want top 10 only as well. We can get it on. Tell Eddie to call Oscar,” wrote Barboza on his X account while responding to Catterall.