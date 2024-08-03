Australian Boxer Charlie Senior Aims For A Medal Against Filipino Carlo Paalam In Paris 2024 Quarter-Finals
By Mohamed Bahaa
Australian boxer Charlie Senior is gearing up to take on Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the men's 57kg quarter-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. A victory in this match would secure Senior a guaranteed medal, as boxing awards two bronze medals to the losing semi-finalists.
“I can go all the way,” Senior stated confidently after his opening match earlier this week. “That’s why we are all here. Next fight is the bronze fight but I have not come here for a bronze medal. I’ve come here for gold.”
Senior, 22, enters this bout as the fourth seed, having triumphed over 2022 European boxing champion Vasile Usturoi of Belgium in a 4:1 split decision. His opponent, Paalam, secured his place in the quarter-finals by defeating Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher of Ireland with a unanimous decision.
Making his Olympic debut in Paris, Charlie Senior fights in the orthodox stance. In contrast, Paalam, a silver medalist in the flyweight division (48-52kg) at Tokyo 2020, brings more Olympic experience to the ring.
Senior earned his Olympic spot by clinching the title at the Pacific Games last year, where he defeated Allan Oaike of Papua New Guinea in the final. Paalam, who carried the flag for the Philippines during the Opening Ceremony, qualified at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, in June.
At Tokyo 2020, Paalam demonstrated his skill by overcoming tough opponents. He defeated Olympians Brendan Irvine of Ireland and Mohamed Flissi of Algeria in the early rounds and later bested Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist and flyweight world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan. Paalam then advanced to the final by beating Japan's Ryomei Tanaka before losing to Great Britain's Galal Yafai.
Australia's boxing team in Paris 2024 is historically significant, featuring a record 12 members. However, only Charlie Senior and Caitlin Parker (women’s 75kg) remain in contention after the first round of matches, with nine out of the other ten members being eliminated.
As the anticipation builds for the quarter-final clash, all eyes will be on Senior and Paalam to see who will advance and secure a place on the podium.