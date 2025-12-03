Teddy Atlas Reveals Path For Jake Paul To Beat Anthony Joshua

It's hard to imagine that anybody who considers themselves a true fan of boxing is selecting Jake Paul to emerge victorious against Anthony Joshua when these two go toe-to-toe on December 19.

Of course, some are convinced that this fight is going to be fixed in Paul's favor, which will result in him finding some nefarious way of getting his hand raised. But those people are never going to be swayed from their absurd opinions.

For those who (correctly) believe that this is going to be a fair, professionally sanctioned bout, everybody is picking Anthony Joshua to win, and most believe he's going to do so by knocking Paul out in the first round or two.

And it's clear why this is the most likely outcome. Joshua has a distinct size advantage (he's listed at 6'5" and 245 pounds while Paul is 6'1" and last fought at 200 pounds) and has multiple times more experience in the ring than Joshua, especially against top-level boxers. All of these facts explain why Paul is a gigantic underdog and has his work cut out for him when he faces Joshua in the ring in a couple of weeks.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Teddy Atlas Gets Honest About Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight

Few people in boxing are more respected than the legendary Teddy Atlas. And in a December 3 video on his YouTube account, Atlas admitted there's a path for Jake Paul to shock the world and upset Anthony Joshua.

At one point, Atlas said, "Styles make fights. And Jake Paul is not gonna fight [Joshua] the way [Francis] Ngannou fought him. That's number one. And while we look at all the advantages that Joshua has, let's look at where maybe Paul has some advantages. He's younger, his feet are a little faster... Joshua's feet are not that fast, closing gaps, getting to somebody. To hit him, even if you're better than him, you still have to hit him.

"Also, Joshua, last time he fought was over a year [ago]. He hasn't fought. He was basically retired. Where's his mind at? He got knocked out terribly by Dubois. Where's his confidence, where's his mindset?... Does that weigh in? Yeah, that weighs in," Atlas added. He then questioned whether Joshua will be in shape for the fight.

"I don't know if Joshua is the fighter that Joshua was. I don't know if his mind is right," Atlas continued. "It's only eight rounds, by the way. How about if [Paul] runs around, does a track meet, you know? He's got a pretty good right hand. Sneaks in a right hand every once in a while, with Joshua standing in there, maybe, for a minute, a second. He moves around, keeps Joshua off-balance.

"What if [Paul] does that? It's not gonna be pretty, but it could get him to the finish line," Atlas added.

There are fascinating questions, especially because Atlas is the one who is posing them.

