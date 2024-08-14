Bakhodir Jalolov beat Ayoub Ghadafa 5-0 In The Men’s Super-Heavy Weight Olympics
By Jeniffer Achieng
The boxing match between Jalolov and Ghadafa took place at Roland Garros Stadium which has a capacity of 15 thousand spectators. The game attracted a huge crowd, a lot of fans from different parts of the world came just to observe the Olympic boxing in Paris. This was the grand finale of the Olympic boxing games and it was broadcasted on Claro sports Channel on YouTube and Channel 5 or 9 on National TV so that everyone could watch the match unfold as the two great boxers fought for gold medal.
The fight began immediately they stepped in the ring and the bell was rang. Bakhodir from Uzbekistan looked strong and he put on a clinic to win the medal. He dominated his opponent from the beginning to the end of the fight by unleashing tremendous punches to befuddle him.
In the first round, a standing count was handed after a powerful cross punch was thrown on Gadhafi’s face and the referee had to decide whether one of the fighters was able to continue as the match was becoming fiercer.
Ghadafa did not gain a foothold in the match as much as he tried his best to fight back.In the second round Jalolov was still energetic launching his left and sending a solid right punch and the two fell into clinches,the punches clocked him openly as he moved around the ring trying to avoid them prompting another second count.
Immediately the judges announced Jalolov the winner in an unanumous decision ,the stadium was filled with jubilation and chants of Jalolov name could be heard.This was his second olympic gold to be won.
Uzbekistan boxing head coach Tulkin Kilichev suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized.” He is my personal coach, he is a great coach. He is very good now. Thank you very much for all the help that the doctors have given him," Jalolov told reporters after his win over Spain's Ayoub Ghadfa in the men's super-heavyweight final.
“Becoming a two-time Olympic champion was my dream, this is history for Uzbekistan. I am very happy and will continue my career as a professional boxer,” he stated.
Despite not winning the gold medal and becoming Olympic champion, Gadfa was proud of his performance. He said, “I want Olympic gold and one day I will be world champion, it is very possible because I will fight and follow my dreams.”