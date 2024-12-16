Beatriz Ferreira Vs. Licia Boudersa: Ferreira Outmaneuvers Boudersa, Successfully Defending Her Title
By Isaac Nyamungu
Beatriz Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) emerged victorious in every round against Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) to remain afloat. She successfully defended her title. Thus, she remains a lightweight world champion.
“My aim is to win more belts. I’m here in this division. I’m looking for belts. All the other women in this division, get prepared because I’m here. I’m after you. I’m going for your belts,” said Ferreira in an after-match interview.
According to the scorecard, Ferreira floored Boudersa through majority decision. The card read 100-90 x3, giving Ferreira a unanimous decision win. The Brazilian remains the IBF lightweight titlist, having attained the belt earlier this year with a technical decision over Yanina del Carmen Lescano. The triumph over Boudersa gives Ferreira her first-ever world title defence win.
“I’m very excited to be back in the ring and making the first defence of my world title in Monte-Carlo,” Beatriz Ferreira said. “I am very proud to have finished my Olympic journey as a two-time medallist but from now on my focus is 100% on the professionals and I am excited about this next phase in my career and dedicating myself fully to professional boxing,” she said ahead of her bout with Boudersa.
The match happened on the undercard of Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza at the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
“I thought it was a good fight,” said Ferreira through an interpreter. “I’m still finding my rhythm in the professional game. I was really happy with my preparation for the fight and the performance was good. But of course, I’m still improving all the time. I’ve got a great team here. I really trust in them and I’m gonna carry on in this division and dominate it,” she asserted.
The opening round was a busy one with both boxerss having success in landing their jabs. While there was some holding, it was largely a round where both women exchanged punches. The Brazilian boxer was pressing forward and forcing her rival on the backfoot, something she continued to do as the contest advanced.
However, Boudersa resisted with the output of Ferreira and resorted to holding as a form of restraining the harm she was sustaining. This was all for nought, though, as the leading champion pummelled away. Ferreira would switch stances from time to time as well. As the rounds progressed, Boudersa continued to have no rejoinder to her challenger and her corner was close to throwing in the towel. Both fighters made it to the final bell and Ferreira would attain a wide unanimous verdict victory.
Boudersa is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Marina Sakharov in October. In May, the 32-year-old defeated Karina Szmalenberg by points and returned to winning ways. The French contender made her first attempt to lift one of four major belts, which failed.