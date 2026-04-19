Ben Whittaker Reveals Terence Crawford's Career-Changing Advice Amid Win Streak

With another first-round knockout win over Braian Suarez, Ben Whittaker is closer than ever to his first world title shot. He credits Terence Crawford for helping him change his game and get to the position he is now.

While Whittaker has always had the skill, many questioned his ceiling when he capped off three straight uninspiring performances with a five-round technical draw against Liam Cameron in October 2024. Since then, it has been three consecutive dominant knockout wins, including back-to-back first-round knockouts.

Crawford's advice for Whittaker

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Following his win over Suarez, Whittaker revealed that everything changed for him after he had a transformative conversation with Crawford in Dubai.

“When I was in Dubai for an event, I saw Terence Crawford,” Whittaker said in his post-fight presser, via Fight Hub TV. “He said, ‘Trust me, bro, you’re a great fighter. You’ve got all the skills, but you play with your food too much.’ I sat back and I thought it’s true, actually. I do play with my food too much. Ever since then, I’ve been knocking them clean out.”

Whittaker is notoriously one of the biggest showboaters in boxing and has a highlight reel full of his unique movement and in-fight taunting. He made it clear that that part of his game will not go away, but he will find a better balance to "do both."

“I can do both. I can hop on one foot, I can spin around, I can look into the crowd. But if the shot’s there to take, that’s what I like to do now.”

Whittaker reveals the game changing advice Bud Crawford gave him 🤝😤



“When I was in Dubai for an event, I saw Terrence Crawford and he said ‘Trust me bro, you’re a great fighter. You’ve got all the skill but you play with your food to much! I sat back and thought, that’s… pic.twitter.com/FjkJQGhio1 — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 19, 2026

Despite needing just 2:24 to stop Suarez, Whittaker still had time to show off his showmanship side. The 28-year-old taunted his opponent after multiple left hooks missed the mark before landing a perfect counter overhand to put Suarez down for good.

Who will Ben Whittaker fight next?

The win moves Whittaker to 11-0-1, but many are already calling for his world title opportunity. Whittaker is currently ranked as high as No. 3 in the WBC and No. 5 by the IBF.

Light heavyweight boxer Ben Whittaker | IMAGO / PA Images

While the belt is obviously in Whittaker's near future, it is unlikely to be his next bout. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, made it clear during fight week that he is still taking it slow with one of Matchroom Boxing's biggest stars.

"We are at least three fights [away from a championship fight]," Hearn said during fight week on DAZN. "I'm just being honest... Those guys are serious fighters. How far is he away from the level slightly underneath those guys? I'm talking about Callum [Smith], Buatsi, Yarde, Willy Hutchinson, or whoever you want to put in the mix. I'm saying probably one or two fights away from that mix."

Hearn laid out the potential next steps for Whittaker, naming Joshua Buatsi, Anthony Yarde, Willy Hutchinson and Callum Smith as opponents he is potentially targeting.

David Benavidez? Dmitry Bivol?



Will Ben Whittaker fight for a world title next year? 🤔@EddieHearn reveals all 👀#WhittakerSuarez | April 18 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/2NCQDE30dt — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 16, 2026

While his opponent remains up in the air, Hearn confirmed Whittaker will be returning soon. He announced in the ring after the fight that 'The Surgeon' will be making his U.S. debut on the undercard of Jaron Ennis vs. Xander Zayas on June 27.