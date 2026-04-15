Andre Ward Reveals Primary Concern for Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Ahead of Title Fight

Former unified welterweight world champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is aiming to become a two-division title holder when he takes on Xander Zayas on June 27.

Zayas currently holds both the WBO and WBA World Super Welterweight titles, after defeating Abass Baraou via split decision in January. The win increased the Puerto Ricans' record to 23-0.

With a record of 35-0, 'Boots' is looking to have a breakout performance against the 23-year-old in Brooklyn. However, the fighter does have some improvements that need to be made, according to Andre Ward.

Andre Ward has concerns over the defensive abilities of Jaron Ennis

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking on All The Smoke Fight with Roy Jones Jr., Ward previewed Ennis' upcoming bout against Zayas in June.

Although Ward wanted 'Boots' to take on rival Vergil Ortiz Jr. in his next bout, he described a meeting with Zayas as the next best thing.

The primary concern relative to Zayas for Ward is his age and experience. "Is it a year too soon? Is it a year-and-a-half too soon?" However, Ward does foresee Zayas causing Ennis some problems in their meeting.

As for Ward's thoughts on Ennis, he said, "He needed this name. He needed this kind of matchup. That's been the biggest knock on him [that he hasn't fought big names]."

Ward then went on to describe the concerns he has for the Philadelphia fighter.

"The concern I have for 'Boots' is that he's had his way so much. Even though he does have skills defensively, he doesn't always use them. Sometimes you see Boots get hit with clean, flush shots, and I'll see him get hit in a fight with a repeated shot." Andre Ward

The fighter added, "My boxing brain says, 'You took that shot against this guy, what if you get hit with the same shot against that guy?' Those are my initial concerns."

A win for Zayas against Ennis would be the birth of a new Puerto Rican star, Ward says. If Ennis is the victor on the night, it will prove that 'Boots' is as good as people perceive him, Ward claimed.

Ennis is going into the world title bout off the back of a destructive first-round knockout over Uisma Lima in October 2025. The win was his 31st stoppage victory of his career, as he has a finishing rate of 88%.

The full undercard for the event is yet to be confirmed, but it is understood Ben Whittaker will compete on the card should he pass the challenge of Brian Suarez on April 18.