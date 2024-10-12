Ben Whittaker: The Light Heavyweight Division's Emerging Star
By Miriam Onyango
Ben Whittaker has packed a lot of punch into eight career bouts. The light heavyweight is a fantastic talent, but what has really taken the internet by storm is his distinct look and creative showmanship. He has swiftly advanced to the point where, even while a sizable section of the audience attends events to see him perform rather than compete, a sizable portion does so in the hopes of seeing the Olympic silver medallist receive a punishment.
Some fighters may become disoriented and forget the attributes that initially gained them their platform due to pressure and attention. Whittaker (8-0,5 KOs), though, is well known for his commitment to his field of expertise. The 27-year-old is a fierce coach who, if you watch the entire bout instead of a well edited highlight reel, usually keeps his tricks to himself until he gains some degree of advantage over his opponent.
“I knew it was gonna happen so I think you prep yourself from young. My style will get hated on or people will say certain things about it. It doesn’t bother me. I think the more they talk about it, the better it is for me. That’s how I look at it,” said Whittaker, 8-0 (5 KOs) in media reports.
“I’ve always put pressure on myself. In anything you do, I think there’s always pressure but as an elite athlete and if you want to be the top, top guy you need to have that pressure. I think that pressure makes you get better. It makes me train harder. It makes me want to do extra sessions. It makes me want to do extra reps. I think that’s what makes me the man I am,” added Whittaker.
The 33-year-old Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) challenged former world-title contender Lyndon Arthur to the limit but ultimately lost via split decision in June.
While Whittaker has been guided intelligently thus far, and Cameron is a sensible match-up, some have questioned why, if Whittaker really is such a great talent, he isn't playing Arthur himself instead of the opponent who lost to him.
It is widely known that the former Commonwealth middleweight champion has returned following a four-year ban and significant personal problems. He looks to be the most prepared opponent for Whittaker to showcase his fighting and boxing skills. He is also hungry and determined. He gets the chance to compare his performance against Arthur's during the fight as well.