Berlanga's Bold Challenge: Ready for Canelo's Ring IQ?
By Mohamed Bahaa
The desire of Edgar Berlanga to meet Saul "Canelo" Alvarez could be more intimidating than he understands. Headlining the Mexican Independence Day weekend event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the undefeated Puerto Rican boxer (22-0, 17 KOs) will square off against the three- title unified super middleweight champion, Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs).
Berlanga, who defeated Padraig McCrory TKO in February, had never faced an opponent of Alvarez's calibre or fought under such close scrutiny. But he voiced hope in his preparedness for the enormous task ahead at a recent Los Angeles press conference.
Berlanga said of Alvarez, "He's fought everyone. He has battled Floyd [Mayweather Jr.,], Gennady Golovkin, seen size and quickness. But what distinguishes this fight from others is not physical; rather, it's IQ and intelligence, which will make all the difference on Sept. 14.”
To experienced boxing fans, however, the notion that Berlanga can rely on ring savvy to overcome Alvarez seems unrealistic. Alvarez's long history shows his capacity to adapt and grow from every fight. He has battled outstanding fighters including Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol, Miguel Cotto, Jermell Charlo, Erislandy Lara, and Caleb Plant.
Berlanga, 27, has not before shown such a tactical approach against a fighter as seasoned and strategic as the 34-year-old Alvarez, even while he could perhaps plot his way through the match.
Berlanga's trainer, Marc Farrait, candidly spoke on the difficulty assessing Alvarez's ring intelligence.
"I'm not here to discuss what we're going to do and how we're going to fight Canelo," Farrait stated. “here have been so many other trainers that stood here before and said the same thing. So we're here to work hard. Edgar is gonna die out there, put his heart and soul out there, and he's gonna come to work and there’s going to be no running.”.
Alvarez chose Berlanga for this fight in great part because of his aggressive approach. Even if Farrait assures Berlanga of her preparedness, raw force and unrelenting pressure by themselves seem doubtful to guarantee a win over Alvarez.
Still, it remains unclear whether Berlanga can fight his natural urge for an all-out brawl.
"I'm going to break everything in your face," he said firmly to Alvarez. " It’s gonna be fireworks."
Berlanga's ability to mix his raw might with strategic grace will be tested against one of boxing's most clever and adaptable champions as the battle draws near.