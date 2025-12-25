Jake Paul Shares Motivational Health Update After Brutal Knockout

Jake Paul won't be able to eat much on this Christmas day.

This stems from the knockout that Paul suffered in the sixth round of his December 19 fight against Anthony Joshua, which was broadcast on Netflix. When speaking to Ariel Helwani in the ring after the loss (which was the first time Paul was finished in his professional boxing career), Jake conveyed that he believed his jaw was broken.

Shortly after that, photos were released showing that Jake's jaw was broken in two places as a result of this brutal knockout from the Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion. Jake posted one of these photos on his X account and captioned it, "Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days."

What's more, Jake needed surgery as a result of this punch. And he provided an update on this through a December 20 Instagram post that showed him giving two thumbs up from a hospital bed. The post was captioned, "Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days so no @doghausdogs :("

Jake Paul Shares Christmas Health Update After Anthony Joshua Knockout

Paul seems to be in good spirits despite the defeat (and the fact that he reportedly made between $40-50 million probably helps with that). And on Christmas, Jake made another X post that provided an update on his health.

"God is great. Broken jaw but brain and spine all clear. Never been more motivated. Merry Christmas to all around the world. Never stop trying to be great. You are guaranteed 100% failure if you don’t try," the post wrote, which already has over 250,000 views in about three hours.

It's good to hear that Paul seemed to escape serious injury aside from the broken jaw. In the weeks leading up to his bout against Joshua, there was a lot of concern about whether the risk of Paul potentially suffering a serious head and brain injury was worth it.

Despite not dealing with anything that might keep him sidelined for a long time, Jake conveyed that he intends to take some time off for the first half of 2026, largely so that he can support his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, who is a Dutch speed skater and will be competing in this event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

But once Paul returns to the boxing ring, there will be a lot of interest in who he picks for his next opponent.

