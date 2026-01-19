Promoters of Usyk vs Wilder Card Hoping To Set Guinness World Record

Come for the world title fight, stay for the world record challenge.

British Promotional company iVB plans to set a Guinness World Record with a unique boxing event and is looking to host a major fight in San Francisco on July 11 in front of a record crowd at the Civic Center Plaza.

CEO Ed Pereira has worked with Riyadh Season in the past, notably on their Times Square card last year.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

A record-breaking fight?

Oleksander Usyk vs. Deontay Wilder is reportedly set to top the card, with other fights yet to be announced. Usyk’s management team could not be reached for comment.

And for the fight, iVB is planning to break a Guinness World Record for the highest-attended World Championship boxing event in sports history, hoping to secure an official crowd of 200,000.

Once upon a time, Deontay Wilder was a menace to the division and was considered one of the greats of his era, along with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Then Oleksander Usyk entered the proverbial chat and rewrote the history of this era, proving he is the best of his generation. Having defeated Fury and Joshua, Usyk has his eyes on beating Wilder now and adding him to his list of achievements.

Other world champions to feature on the card

Pereira hopes to add other world champions and name fighters to the card. Speaking of the card and world record, Pereira told ESPN:

"We are working with a couple of promoters at the moment [for the fight on July 11], but we aren't announcing the fighters right now. We are working to put that card together now. We will make it affordable or free to attend, and we aim to break the record for a crowd, which is a really big challenge. The majority of fans will be free." Ed Pereira

Most of the fans on July 11, 2026, will reportedly be able to attend the fight for free. For those who don’t want to brave the crowd, plans are to broadcast the fight on YouTube for a PPV price of less than $20.

The largest crowds to watch a boxing match

Julio Cesar Chavez during a press conference on Wednesday May 14, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Officially, the largest crowd to see a live boxing match was 135,132 people for Tony Zale vs Billy Pryor at Juneau Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1941.

The largest crowd for a world title fight is far more recent. In 1993, Julio Cesar Chávez defended his WBC super lightweight title by defeating Greg Haugen at the Estadio Azteca, with 132,274 in attendance officially. However, thousands of fans are believed to have slipped in, with newspapers at the time reporting 135,000 were in attendance.

