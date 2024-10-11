Beterbiev Blasts Hearn – ‘You Want To Fight, I Can Do Something’
By Isaac Nyamungu
Artur Beterbiev and Eddie Hearn gawkily got involved in bitter exchange of fiery words ahead of the former's fight with Dmitry Bivol.
Hearn will be ringside as his charge Bivol takes on Beterbiev for the undisputed light-heavyweight titles in Riyadh this Saturday.
Beterviev Artur is set to face Dmitry Bivol this Saturday for the undisputed Light Weight Championship. He is out to defend his WBC, WBA, and IBF Light Heavyweight Titles. He is pretty aware that a win will accord him the missing WBA title.
On the other hand, Hearn works closely with Bivol. He has seen him while he undertakes certain great fights like Canelo Alvarez bout. During the build-up for the Beterbiev bout, Hearn hit out at the fighter referring to him as arrogant.
Matchroom Boxing superstar Hearn has spoken about his disgust for the current undefeated champion Beterbiev in the weeks that have resulted up to the mouth-watering clash. The exchange came to the fore during a tense exchange on stage at the final press conference ahead of the exciting collision.
“Did I say that? I can’t remember,” Hearn joked. “I think he is arrogant, I think all fighters are arrogant. I think you have to be arrogant. But it was more of a frustration to make sure the world is aware of what this fight is and what it means,” he added.
“Because as stone cold as Artur Beterbiev is, and as stone cold at Dmitry Bivol is, there’s still that young boy that found boxing, that changed their life through boxing, which had a dream to win every belt in the sport,” he continued.
“And sometimes one-word answers don’t always tell me the pure emotion and meaning of what victory would do for them on Saturday night. Artur Beterbiev is one of the greatest fighters of our generation, and [Bivol] is one of the purest boxers I’ve ever seen,” Hearn said.
In a quick rejoinder, when Beterbiev would secure an opportunity on the microphone, he would get a chance to blast at Hearn’s comments about being arrogant by asking the press conference’s arbitrator if he was inquiring about a problem.
“You want to make fight with Eddie?,” Beterbiev asked. “Why you do that? It really can be. It really can be, I can do something, you know?” posed Beterbiev.
“Don’t worry about me,” Hearn responded, “you have to get through him first. When [Bivol’s] finished with you, it’ll be easier for me.”
“No need finish with him,” Beterviev would say. “I finish with [Bivol] tomorrow. But you, today, maybe. Maybe today with you.”