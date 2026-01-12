Former World Champion Calls Out Manny Pacquiao

As legend Manny Pacquiao struggles to find a name for his next fight, a former world champion is calling for a bout with him.

In an interview with MillCity Boxing, former world champion Zab Judah (44-10-2,30 KOs) made clear his wish to fight the Filipino legend.

“Let’s get it. I turn down nobody, I turn down nothing but collars, that’s on my mama. Me and Manny never fought. We here, I would love to," Judah said.

“You got me hyped with that Manny Pacquiao-Zab Judah s***. That sounds like something. It’s a good idea. We ain’t lacking over here, baby. Where Manny at? You put a name on the contract with mine and watch what happens. You already know how I get down.”

Zab Judah's Remarkable Resume

Zab Judah (red trunks) and Paulie Malignaggi (black trunks) box during their NABF Welterweight Title bout at Barclays Center. Malignaggi won via unanimous decision. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Judah became the undisputed welterweight champion by defeating Cory Spinks via 9th-round TKO in 2005. He began his career in 1996 and retired in 2019. He also suffered notable losses to Miguel Cotto, Paulie Malignaggi, Kostya Tszyu, and Danny Garcia.

Perhaps the only fighters of his generation who had better resumes were Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan (who Mr. Judah also lost fights to), as well as Manny Pacquiao.

Zab Judah has also called for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, who he dropped in their 2007 encounter. The referee at the time ruled it a slip when Mayweather’s glove touched the canvas, but Mayweather has candidly admitted in retirement that he was knocked down by Judah.

Observing from ringside, it was clear that Floyd Mayweather took a while to adjust to Judah’s hand speed. It was, after all, a lightning right-hand counter that Mayweather didn’t see coming, which caused him to stumble and touch the ring apron with his glove.

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Would a boxing commission sanction a Zab Judah fight?

Judah suffered a documented brain bleed (intracranial hemorrhage) after his final professional fight against Cletus Seldin on June 7, 2019. While a small handful of fighters have received permission from boxing commissions to fight after sustaining such an injury, granting Judah professional permission to box should be carefully examined in light of that history.

