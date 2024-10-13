Bivol Congratulates Beterbiev After The Two Fiery Clashed In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
By Isaac Nyamungu
Dmitry Bivol gave his perspective on the contentious loss to Artur Beterbiev. Bivol opted for the long shot. He instead congratulated Beterbiev on his victory. He further indicated that he did want to make excuses and blame games for his loss. This comes amid uproar among his fans on what they perceive as unfair ruling by the judges.
Fans were left shocked at the result as several believed Bivol had done enough to retain his WBC, IBF and WBO belts.
However, the judges scored the bout 114-114, 115-113 and 116-12 in favor of Beterbiev.
Bivol's promoter Eddie Hearn branded the decision "absolutely disgusting" and audiences called it a "robbery".
Though conspiracy theorists are persuaded they know why Beterbiev got the victory.
Nonetheless, the incidence of ‘faulty’ judges’ card has amplified manifold in all of fighting sports, to a point where almost every second UFC episode has a bout that somehow the judges have a diverse view on than the rest of the fans.
However, Bivol did not give any excuses for his defeat, he only congratulated his rival after the match. Despite this, the banned boxer (Ryan Garcia) believed judges ‘robbed’ the wrestler of a rightful victory. This isn’t the first time a judge’s decision has been questioned by athletes.
Dmitry Bivol is a class act even in the face of rout. He agonized his first loss in 23 professional fights and made absolutely no fuss about it.
During his after match interview in the ring, he narrated about how he did not want to say anything about his defeat since it would sound like an excuse.
“I am a warrior… I don’t have any explanation because it could look like excuses. I just congratulations to Artur and his team. He deserves it,” said Bivol.
With Artur Beterbiev now holding all the titles at light-heavyweight, the only contest that makes sense for Bivol would be to ask for a speedy rematch.
However, he did not make any instant callouts and instead asked for some time to make a decision about his future in boxing. Now, that is a smart man. It’s still very likely that fans will get to see a rematch between the two, particularly given the nature of the bout and the fans reaction to being entirely invested in it.