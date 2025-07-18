Keith Sullivan Raises Red Flags On Pacquiao’s Return: ‘I Pray the Proper Testing Was Done’ [Exclusive]
Boxing lawyer and manager Keith Sullivan has raised concerns about Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring. Sullivan is an interested observer heading into this big boxing weekend given his own ties to one of the welterweight division's rising stars.
"The first concern is Manny's age,” said Sullivan, “Boxers typically begin to decline neurologically in their mid-30s. Anyone over 40 is a red flag and should be subjected to intense neurological, cardiology & mental fitness testing. Manny is 46 and has 72 pro fights behind him. I pray the proper testing was performed on him.”
Sullivan's charge, Paddy Donovan, is likely to rematch Lewis Crocker in an all-Irish final eliminator for the IBF welterweight title in September, following their controversial first fight. In that fight, Crocker defeated Donovan by disqualification after Donovan was deemed to land a punch after the bell.
Andy Lee serves as Donovan's trainer and co-manager alongside Keith Sullivan. Sullivan, who also represents the law firm Sullivan & Galleshaw, works with an interesting stable of international fighters and two New York area fighters of note.
These include Nisa Rodriguez, a NYPD constable boxer, and basketball player and boxing prospect, Pryce Taylor – one of the more intriguing American heavyweight prospects at the moment.
The Latest Boxing News
Trainer Asserts Manny Pacquiao Is A More Lethal Opponent Than Mike Tyson
Nutritionist And Former Foe Chris Algieri Dishes On 46-Year-Old Pacquiao’s Chances vs Barrios [Exclusive]
Edgar Berlanga's Wife Calls For Hamzah Sheeraz Investigation
Oleksandr Usyk's Purse vs Daniel Dubois Will Make Tyson Fury Furious