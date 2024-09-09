Bivol vs. Beterbiev: The Battle for Light-Heavyweight Supremacy
By Moses Ochieng
On 12th of October in Riyadh, one of the biggest and most anticipated boxing matches in decades will take place as Russians Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev face off in the ring. Many boxing fans expect Bivol to emerge victorious, believing he’s got the youth and skills to beat the 39-year-old Beterbiev.
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs), said that he watched unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev’s last bout against Callum Smith on January 13th, taking note of his power and high skill level he was fighting with ahead of their undisputed 175-lb championship clash.
“Every fight that I have, I see it as the most difficult challenge for me. It was a good performance. He showed that he still has the power, pressure, and he’s confidence,” said Bivol in media reports.
The 33-year-old Bivol has been eyeing the undisputed championship status in the weight class and now the moment has finally presented itself. He has to prove that he can do it against the IBF, WCB, WBO champion or loose and become his 21st knockout victim!
Bivol may possess the technical capability to win, but it will be hard to avoid the firefights that Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) will force on him for the 12 rounds. Beterbiev had to pull out of the initial June bout due to a torn meniscus, is now preparing for his first multi-fight calendar year since 2021.
His most recent appearance was in January, where he overwhelmed Callum Smith, forcing him into submission in front of a supportive Quebecois crowd.
“He’s a great fighter, a good puncher, and has good technique,” added Bivol about Beterbiev.
“We will see in the ring how it will be. It’s not personal. He has what I want [IBF, WBC, and WBO 175-lb titles] and what I need. I can say I believe in my skills. I will do everything to be undisputed, and I’m capable of doing it,” Bivol continued.
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are set to clash next month to determine the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion. ESPN+ subscribers can watch the fight for free, as the main event will not be on pay-per-view.