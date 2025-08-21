BKFC Adds Another UFC Veteran To Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens Undercard
The BKFC continues to bolster its biggest fight card of the year.
During the BKFC 82 press conference on Thursday afternoon, the promotion confirmed another fight would be added to the main card of its inaugural event in New Jersey. Seven-fight UFC veteran and former 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 27 champion Michael Trizano will return after over one year away from the ring against Phil Caracappa.
Trizano initially teased the fight in July, but his placement and opponent were not officially confirmed until Thursday.
Trizano and Caracappa are both 1-0 in the BKFC after extensive careers in MMA. Trizano made his bare-knuckle debut in May 2024, beating Louie Lopez by first-round TKO at BKFC 61. Eight months later, Caracappa debuted in the ring with a fourth-round disqualification victory over Noah Norman at BKFC Knucklemania V.
After beating Joe Giannetti to become 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 27 winner, Trizano would go just 3-3 in his next six fights in the Octagon. While the results varied, his all-out brawling fight style made him a fan-favorite prospect.
Trizano ended his UFC career on a high note, knocking out Seung Woo Choi in an action-packed, one-round bout at UFC 281. The fight is still remembered by fans for an infamous double knockdown early on.
The fight will actually be a rematch 10 years in the making. The two initially met in June 2015 as amateurs competing for the Fight Club Champion lightweight title. Trizano won a back-and-forth bout by majority decision, handing Caracappa his first loss.
Dave Feldman continues to build BKFC 82 fight card
Since announcing it would make its New Jersey debut on Oct. 4, the BKFC has stuffed the card with some of the best fights the promotion has to offer. CEO Dave Feldman confirmed early on that 'King of Violence' Mike Perry would make his return in the main event and defend his belt against fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens.
An inaugural 'Queen of Violence' title fight was announced shortly after between promotion flyweight champion Christine Ferea and featherweight queen Jessica Borga. The two have traded barbs throughout their careers, with Ferea notably calling out Borga after her most recent victory.
Ferea and Borga were initially slated to be the co-main event, but have since been surpassed by another premier matchup. The BKFC lured former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar out of retirement for a matchup with fellow New Jersey native Jimmie Rivera.
BKFC 82 is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 4 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The blockbuster event is scheduled for the same day as UFC 320, but previous reports confirmed that the promotion would take measures to ensure its product would end before the UFC pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.
