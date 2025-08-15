BKFC Announces Inaugural 'Queen of Violence' Title FightBetween Two Champions
The BKFC will have an official counterpart to Mike Perry on Oct. 4.
After years of building a heated rivalry, Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga will settle their differences at BKFC 82 with the inaugural 'Queen of Violence' title on the line. The bout will commence as the co-main event, with Perry headlining the card and defending his 'King of Violence' title against UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens.
Borga, the BKFC women's featherweight champion, will drop down to 135 pounds for the fight. Conversely, Ferea, the promotional women's flyweight champion, will move up a weight class. There does not seem to be any titles on the line other than the 'Queen of Violence' belt, according to the BKFC website.
Ferea, 42, has long been seen as the best female fighter in bare-knuckle boxing. Since making her debut at BKFC 3, Ferea has gone 10-1 in the sport with five successful defenses of the 125-pound title.
As one of the most experienced fighters in BKFC history, Ferea has already cleared out her division. 'Misfit' has a win over No. 1 contender Jade Masson-Wong and two victories over No. 2 contender Bec Rawlings. She has also twice defeated BKFC strawweight champion Britain Hart and has a TKO nod over fan-favorite Taylor Starling.
Borga, 35, is much newer to the scene, making her debut at BKFC 32. However, she is undefeated at 3-0 without gloves and won the title with a 32-second knockout of Hannah Rankin in April. Since converting to bare-knuckle boxing in 2022, Borga has yet to fight longer than 1:15 in the first round.
Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga to settle heated rivalry
Despite the significant size difference between the two, Ferea and Borga have been down each other's throats for years. The weight gap has made negotiations difficult, but that has not stopped both fighters from hurtling ruthless insults at each other whenever they get the chance.
Ferea notably issued a formal callout of Borga after her most recently victory, a fourth-round TKO win over Christine Vicens. With no fresh challengers available in her division, Ferea took the first step to setup the matchup at 135 pounds.
"If Jessica Borga's fat a** wants to come down to 135, let's f****** go, b****," Ferea said in her post-fight interview.
Borga has not exactly been respectful, but the stingier comments thus far have come from Ferea. The two have yet to even come face-to-face in a fight against each other, suggesting more animosity around the corner.
The BKFC does not currently have women's pound-for-pound rankings, but the winner of the fight will undoubtedly be viewed as the best female bare-knuckle boxer in the world.
