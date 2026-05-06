BKFC Blood 4 Blood Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

For the first time in combat sports history, the BKFC is combining heavy metal and bare-knuckle boxing.

The promotion's groundbreaking 'Blood 4 Blood' event will feature four bands performing between four bare-knuckle fights at the Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida. The fight card will serve as a prelude to Welcome to Rockville, a four-day music festival at Daytona Beach beginning on May 7.

'Blood 4 Blood' will end with the headlining fighter-performer, Alex Terrible, making his BKFC debut against Professional Bull Riders veteran Cameron Delano. Alex Terrible, whose birth name is Aleksandr Shikolay, brings a 1-1 bare-knuckle record into his inaugural fight with the promotion.

Alex the Terrible vs Cameron Delano - Tomorrow Night LIVE at Blood4Blood!! ⚔️#Blood4Blood | May 6 | 7pm ET - Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/tiObrfM9UQ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 5, 2026

Alex Terrible will also open the night with his band, Slaughter to Prevail, the first group to officially perform at 'Blood 4 Blood.' The Russian deathcore band will follow Chained Saint, who will open the night as the pre-show performance.

Shikolay's friend and former training partner, Jake 'Brutal' Bostwick, features in the co-main event, taking on six-fight veteran Roderick Stewart. Bostwick, 4-2-1, brings a four-fight unbeaten streak into the fight and has only ever lost to former champions Julian Lane and Francesco Ricchi.

Fan-favorite Taylor 'Killa Bee' Starling takes on short-notice opponent Sydney Smith in the only female fight on the card. Starling not only believes she has the 'Blood 4 Blood' aesthetic as a tattoo-covered brawler, but she intends to "steal the show" with her performance in the second fight of the night.

Taylor Starling celebrates her win over Shelby Cannon during the Bare Knuckles Championship | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starling, a former two-time title challenger, returns to the BKFC after taking a Misfits Boxing title fight in December 2025. The 30-year-old picked up a win over Shelby Cannon in her last promotional bout and was originally booked against Marisol Ruelas at 'Blood 4 Blood' before Smith stepped in.

Sergey Kalinin, better known as 'Kratos,' will get the night started in the ring, taking on Brock Walker in the first fight of the card. Kalinin is 1-0 in bare-knuckle boxing, but is making his BKFC debut and has not fought since April 2023.

BKFC Blood 4 Blood start time

Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

How to watch BKFC Blood 4 Blood

Stream: BKFC+ on the BKFC app and Veeps

BKFC Blood 4 Blood location

Location: Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida

BKFC Blood 4 Blood fight card schedule

Light heavyweight fight: Alex Terrible (1-1) vs. Cameron Delano (1-0)

Black Label Society

Middleweight: Jake 'Brutal' Bostwick (4-2-1) vs. Roderick Stewart (2-4)

Malevolence

Women's flyweight fight: Taylor Starling (5-4) vs. Sydney Smith (1-3)

Crowbar

Heavyweight fight: Kratos (1-0) vs. Brock Walker (2-2)

Slaughter to Prevail

Chained Saint (pre-show)