BKFC Blood 4 Blood Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
For the first time in combat sports history, the BKFC is combining heavy metal and bare-knuckle boxing.
The promotion's groundbreaking 'Blood 4 Blood' event will feature four bands performing between four bare-knuckle fights at the Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida. The fight card will serve as a prelude to Welcome to Rockville, a four-day music festival at Daytona Beach beginning on May 7.
'Blood 4 Blood' will end with the headlining fighter-performer, Alex Terrible, making his BKFC debut against Professional Bull Riders veteran Cameron Delano. Alex Terrible, whose birth name is Aleksandr Shikolay, brings a 1-1 bare-knuckle record into his inaugural fight with the promotion.
Alex Terrible will also open the night with his band, Slaughter to Prevail, the first group to officially perform at 'Blood 4 Blood.' The Russian deathcore band will follow Chained Saint, who will open the night as the pre-show performance.
Shikolay's friend and former training partner, Jake 'Brutal' Bostwick, features in the co-main event, taking on six-fight veteran Roderick Stewart. Bostwick, 4-2-1, brings a four-fight unbeaten streak into the fight and has only ever lost to former champions Julian Lane and Francesco Ricchi.
Fan-favorite Taylor 'Killa Bee' Starling takes on short-notice opponent Sydney Smith in the only female fight on the card. Starling not only believes she has the 'Blood 4 Blood' aesthetic as a tattoo-covered brawler, but she intends to "steal the show" with her performance in the second fight of the night.
Starling, a former two-time title challenger, returns to the BKFC after taking a Misfits Boxing title fight in December 2025. The 30-year-old picked up a win over Shelby Cannon in her last promotional bout and was originally booked against Marisol Ruelas at 'Blood 4 Blood' before Smith stepped in.
Sergey Kalinin, better known as 'Kratos,' will get the night started in the ring, taking on Brock Walker in the first fight of the card. Kalinin is 1-0 in bare-knuckle boxing, but is making his BKFC debut and has not fought since April 2023.
BKFC Blood 4 Blood start time
Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
How to watch BKFC Blood 4 Blood
Stream: BKFC+ on the BKFC app and Veeps
BKFC Blood 4 Blood location
Location: Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida
BKFC Blood 4 Blood fight card schedule
Light heavyweight fight: Alex Terrible (1-1) vs. Cameron Delano (1-0)
Black Label Society
Middleweight: Jake 'Brutal' Bostwick (4-2-1) vs. Roderick Stewart (2-4)
Malevolence
Women's flyweight fight: Taylor Starling (5-4) vs. Sydney Smith (1-3)
Crowbar
Heavyweight fight: Kratos (1-0) vs. Brock Walker (2-2)
Slaughter to Prevail
Chained Saint (pre-show)
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1