Taylor Starling Prepared to 'Steal the Show' at BKFC Blood 4 Blood [Exclusive]

Taylor Starling knows that almost every fan at BKFC Blood 4 Blood on May 6 bought tickets to the Ocean Center to see Alex Terrible perform with Slaughter to Prevail before getting into the ring to fight Professional Bull Rider veteran Cameron Delano. But by the end of the night, she fully intends to have everyone talking about her as they leave the arena.

Starling returns to the BKFC, where she has compiled a 5-4 record, five months after losing a split decision to Carla Jade for the Misfits Boxing women's lightweight title. The entire ordeal was a nightmare for 'The Killa Bee,' making her happy to return to her home state in the sport she feels she truly belongs in.

Starling was looking to return to Sturgis, South Dakota, where she last fought for BKFC, before getting the call to compete in one of the year's most unique combat sports events.

"They reached out to me for this event because I have that look," Starling told KO on SI. "I'm blonde, I'm covered in tattoos, I'm kind of hardcore. I think that's what they were looking for. I know they wanted a female — they had to have someone fit the bill — and here I am. It's crazy. I'm so diverse and I can fit in anywhere."

THE HIVE IS ACTIVE… KILLA BEE IS LOCKED IN 🐝👊#BLOOD4BLOOD | May 6 | Tickets at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/QRKGkclUqH — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 30, 2026

Starling was initially booked against Marisol Ruelas, who has since withdrawn. She will now face 1-3 Sydney Smith, a 34-year-old Virginia native who has not fought since October 2024.

Last-minute opponent change aside, Starling fully expects another classic bloody war that she has become synonymous with.

"I think [my fighting style] is a good thing. Some people might think it's a bad thing that I've had so many bloody wars, but I've gotten so many Fight of the Night bonuses just because of my fights and it's because I'm not taking anything from anybody. I know it's because when I go in there, I'm going to throw down and I want to be in a war. I want it to be crazy."

What appears to be a life-and-death war to everyone else is just an average weekend for Starling.

"It's like just routine at this point. Whenever I step into the ring, I'm like, 'Oh, this is just a sparring match.' I have to tell myself that, like I'm going in there and I do this every day... Everyone's there for Alex the Terrible, everyone's there for Slaughter to Prevail and all the other great bands. But I'm gonna come and steal the show, mark my words."

Taylor Starling excited to open for Alex Terrible and Cam Delano

Fighter Taylor Starling celebrates her win over Shelby Cannon during the Bare Knuckles Championship | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starling and Smith will open the night as the first fight of the unique event. Blood 4 Blood will feature performances from four heavy metal bands with four fights between them. The event serves as a prelude to 'Welcome to Rockville,' a four-day music festival at the Daytona International Speedway.

Aleksandr Shikolay, better known as Alex Terrible, the lead vocalist for Slaughter to Prevail, will be performing with his band before his main event bout with Delano. His unprecedented plan even has Starling scratching her head.

"I can only imagine the adrenaline dump that you have performing in front of so many people," Starling said. "I'm like, is he going to have an adrenaline dump? And then he's gonna go fight and then he's gonna have another one after that? I don't know how he does it, that's crazy."

Starling called herself a "nerd" for the event and is just as excited as a fan as she is to compete as the opening fighter. The 30-year-old knows the event will attract a new fan base, giving her the opportunity to take another giant step forward.

Blood4Blood… where all scores get settled in red 🩸😈#BLOOD4BLOOD | May 6 | Tickets at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/QbMGY5jCbz — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 4, 2026

As a rising star in the boxing and MMA media industry, Starling has stretched herself thin at times trying to balance her two careers. That will not be the case this time around as she prepares for Smith.

"I feel real sorry for whoever's standing across the squared circle from me May 6," Starling said on the BKFC Instagram. "I'm ready to drive my fist through the back of someone's head. I've got a lot of s*** on my plate, I work hard, I leave no stone unturned, and there's not one person who can take that away from me or get in my f****** way."

Blood 4 Blood takes place on May 6 in Daytona, Florida.