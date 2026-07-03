BKFC Liberty Brawl Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In his sixth appearance with the BKFC, Austin Trout (5-0) is putting America on his back as he looks to make more history against the British-born Ben Bonner (5-2) on July 4 weekend.
Trout is already the first boxing world champion ever to crossover and win a title in bare-knuckle boxing when he dethroned Luis Palomino to claim the welterweight strap in February 2024. Over two years later, he is taking on Bonner, the former BKFC interim lightweight champion, for the vacant 155-pound title.
With a win, Trout would become just the third two-division champion in BKFC history, joining Lorenzo Hunt and Palomino. But with the event commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary in Philadelphia, the Birthplace of America, the 40-year-old is shouldering even more pressure.
Trout and Bonner are the second of two title fights on BKFC Liberty Brawl. Strawweight queen Britain Hart (10-3) ends a year-long hiatus in the co-main event, returning to action by taking on undefeated No. 1 contender Sarah Shell (3-0).
Hart and Shell have both been on the mend since BKFC 71, when the champion defended her title against Tai Emery and the latter kept her undefeated run alive with a dominant performance against Laddy Mejia.
Shell, who is colloquially known as Dr. Sarah Shell due to her medical practice in Arizona, has been openly calling for her first world title fight ever since, which has led to some tension between the combatants during fight week.
BKFC Liberty Brawl features multiple Philadelphia-based stars, including Johnny 'Cannoli' Garbarino (4-0), who faces the biggest challenge of his career in former two-time champion Mike Richman (8-3). As a former Marine, Richman also has deep emotional ties to the city.
Local fighter Cody Russell (2-0) also returns on the main card against 'Brutal' Jake Bostwick, who just improved to 5-2 with a vicious knockout at BKFC Blood 4 Blood in April. Undefeated cruiserweight prospect Lex Ludlow (3-0) will get the action started early against four-fight veteran Drew Nolan.
BKFC Liberty Brawl date
Date: July 3, 2026
BKFC Liberty Brawl start time
Time: 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST (prelims begin at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST)
How to watch BKFC Liberty Brawl
Stream: DAZN (Prelims also on YouTube, FUBO and BKFC app)
BKFC Liberty Brawl card
Main card
[2] Austin Trout (5-0) vs. [1] Ben Bonner (5-2) — for the vacant BKFC lightweight title
[C] Britain Hart (10-3) vs. [1] Sarah Shell (3-0) — for the BKFC women's strawweight title
Johnny Garbarino (4-0) vs. Mike Richman (8-3, 1 NC) — middleweight
Cody Russell (2-0) vs. Jake Bostwick (5-2-1) — middleweight
Zedekiah Montanez (1-1) vs. Matt Maestas (2-3) — lightweight
Matthew Turnbull (debut) vs. Brandon Honsvick (1-2) — lightweight
Lex Ludlow (3-0) vs. Drew Nolan (1-3) — cruiserweight
Anthony Pagan (1-0) vs. Zach Pannell (1-5) — lightweight
Prelims
Pat Sullivan (1-2) vs. Ruben Arroyo (0-4) — welterweight
Nicholas Willey (debut) vs. Eric Westbury (0-1) — light heavyweight
Malon Griffin (debut) vs. Billy Graves (debut) — welterweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1