BKFC Liberty Brawl Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

In his sixth appearance with the BKFC, Austin Trout (5-0) is putting America on his back as he looks to make more history against the British-born Ben Bonner (5-2) on July 4 weekend.

Trout is already the first boxing world champion ever to crossover and win a title in bare-knuckle boxing when he dethroned Luis Palomino to claim the welterweight strap in February 2024. Over two years later, he is taking on Bonner, the former BKFC interim lightweight champion, for the vacant 155-pound title.

With a win, Trout would become just the third two-division champion in BKFC history, joining Lorenzo Hunt and Palomino. But with the event commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary in Philadelphia, the Birthplace of America, the 40-year-old is shouldering even more pressure.

Trout and Bonner are the second of two title fights on BKFC Liberty Brawl. Strawweight queen Britain Hart (10-3) ends a year-long hiatus in the co-main event, returning to action by taking on undefeated No. 1 contender Sarah Shell (3-0).

Hart and Shell have both been on the mend since BKFC 71, when the champion defended her title against Tai Emery and the latter kept her undefeated run alive with a dominant performance against Laddy Mejia.

Shell, who is colloquially known as Dr. Sarah Shell due to her medical practice in Arizona, has been openly calling for her first world title fight ever since, which has led to some tension between the combatants during fight week.

BKFC Liberty Brawl features multiple Philadelphia-based stars, including Johnny 'Cannoli' Garbarino (4-0), who faces the biggest challenge of his career in former two-time champion Mike Richman (8-3). As a former Marine, Richman also has deep emotional ties to the city.

Mike Richman | BKFC

Local fighter Cody Russell (2-0) also returns on the main card against 'Brutal' Jake Bostwick, who just improved to 5-2 with a vicious knockout at BKFC Blood 4 Blood in April. Undefeated cruiserweight prospect Lex Ludlow (3-0) will get the action started early against four-fight veteran Drew Nolan.

BKFC Liberty Brawl date

Date: July 3, 2026

BKFC Liberty Brawl start time

Time: 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST (prelims begin at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST)

How to watch BKFC Liberty Brawl

Stream: DAZN (Prelims also on YouTube, FUBO and BKFC app)

BKFC Liberty Brawl card

Main card

[2] Austin Trout (5-0) vs. [1] Ben Bonner (5-2) — for the vacant BKFC lightweight title

[C] Britain Hart (10-3) vs. [1] Sarah Shell (3-0) — for the BKFC women's strawweight title

Johnny Garbarino (4-0) vs. Mike Richman (8-3, 1 NC) — middleweight

Cody Russell (2-0) vs. Jake Bostwick (5-2-1) — middleweight

Zedekiah Montanez (1-1) vs. Matt Maestas (2-3) — lightweight

Matthew Turnbull (debut) vs. Brandon Honsvick (1-2) — lightweight

Lex Ludlow (3-0) vs. Drew Nolan (1-3) — cruiserweight

Anthony Pagan (1-0) vs. Zach Pannell (1-5) — lightweight

Prelims

Pat Sullivan (1-2) vs. Ruben Arroyo (0-4) — welterweight

Nicholas Willey (debut) vs. Eric Westbury (0-1) — light heavyweight

Malon Griffin (debut) vs. Billy Graves (debut) — welterweight