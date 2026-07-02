John Garbarino Ready to Put It All on the Line at BKFC Liberty Brawl in Front of Philadelphia Crowd [Exclusive]

When Johnny Garbarino steps into the ring in the BKFC Liberty Brawl co-main event, he will be putting everything on the line in his hometown.

The 30-year-old Garbarino, 4-0, has everything to gain with another big win in front of his Philadelphia crowd. A victory over former two-time light heavyweight champion Mike Richman would undeniably shoot him into the top five and likely put him next in line to challenge 165-pound titleholder David Mundell.

But fighting a veteran like Mike Richman, who has exclusively been a bare-knuckle boxer since 2018, is a massive test for an undefeated fighter like Garbarino, who only made his BKFC debut in January 2025. ‘Cannoli’ has looked near-flawless in his four-fight BKFC run, but his last win came against 2-3 welterweight Kaine Tomlinson Jr.

The gargantuan step-up in competition is not something the BKFC typically does with prospects like Garbarino. President David Feldman admitted on air that he did not like the matchup for his up-and-coming star and that it was Garbarino who pushed for it himself.

"I've been asking for tough fights since before I even started [bare-knuckle]," Garbarino told KO on SI. "In MMA and boxing. I want to fight the best. I'm not doing this just for clicks, and I'm not doing this for money, right? I make money doing other things. I am doing this for straight glory, and to be the best. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best."

Richman, 7-3 (1 NC), is coming off a majority decision win over Joe Elmore at BKFC Knucklemania VI. His only losses have come to a trio of current and former champions: Lorenzo Hunt, David Mundell and Josh Dyer.

Beating Richman would put Garbarino in good company, especially considering the many prospects that the 41-year-old has turned back. The stakes are why ‘Cannoli’ wanted the fight so badly, and also why he believes he will be a betting underdog for the first time in his BKFC career.

"I mean, if you look on paper, he's got so many more fights than me. He's literally a veteran in this, right? I'm stepping into his world. That's what people think, and I have a different perspective on it.

"I want to write my own ticket for this. I do believe that I'm gonna be one of the best guys in the history of the world when it's all said and done. And I'm really happy it's gonna be in bare-knuckle, you know what I mean? I really am. So I think [Mike Richman] deserves a lot of credit, but I just know the hard work and the s--- that I've been involved in, and the stuff that I've been through in my life, to get me where I am."

Johnny Garbarino feels that Mike Richman fight is “God’s timing”

BKFC middleweight contender Johnny Garbarino | BKFC

While Garbarino is proud of his accomplishments in such a short window, he also feels some remorse for the progression he feels he missed out on. Garbarino missed almost a full year due to an ankle injury after his third fight in BKFC.

The layoff partially caused 'Cannoli' to feel like he had to make up for lost time, but it also allowed him to appreciate "God's timing."

"I've only been in the bare-knuckle league for almost two years. And, you know, six months of that, I was out because I broke my ankle, you know? And that was a big, upsetting thing. I mean, I should have been top-five at this point, with the fight in Newark, but instead, I had to sit on the sideline.

"But I do believe in God's timing. I don't like to force anything, and I feel like I'm right where I have to be. Right where God wants me."

Garbarino has exclusively fought in Philadelphia since joining the BKFC, but serving as the co-main event of the Liberty Brawl carries a special meaning. The event is part of the city's celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary on the day before July 4.

Garbarino, who has already become a massive star in the City of Brotherly Love, is not taking the moment lightly.

"I could say whatever I could say on here, but the truth is, I don't really have any words to describe the feeling of fighting in front of all those fans, in my backyard, you know?" Garbarino said. "When I grew up, we used to go to that stadium all the time. I literally just looked up to every single team and all these athletes, and now I see it a little different — the roles have swapped. Now I have little children coming up to me to ask for my autograph, and even grown men asking me for my picture.

"I think it's really special, but it's also important to realize where you came from and never forget it. I never really want to go back necessarily, but I'm still the same person, you know, from South Philly, and I'm always gonna treat people like that, you know what I mean?"