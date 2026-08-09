BKFC Sturgis Live Results: Bryant Acheson flattens Mike Jones to Remain Undefeated
BKFC Sturgis returns to the Legendary Buffalo Chip on Saturday night with one of the most violent fight cards of the year.
Undefeated cruiserweight title challenger Bryant Acheson headlined the event against surging knockout artist Mike Jones. Although not from South Dakota, Acheson was the clear fan-favorite of the main event as a native of nearby Billings, Montana, and having fought in Sturgis once before.
Acheson responded by stealing the show in almost every way possible, from "walking out" to the ring on a motorcycle to ending the night with a highlight-reel knockout.
Bryant Acheson Ends the Night with Buzzer-Beating Knockout
Despite his long track record of success in the ring, BKFC fans had not seen Acheson in well over a year before Saturday night. He gave everyone a sound reminder with arguably his best performance to date.
After orchestrating one of the best walkouts of the year, Acheson wasted no time getting to Jones in the ring. Jones pushed him against the ropes on occasion, but it was the 41-year-old's jab and body work scoring more points throughout the opening round.
Acheson looked to be comfortably banking the opening round, but not even a single scorecard was needed. Within seconds of the end of the round, 'Defiant' landed a perfect short right hand in the pocket to face-plant Jones and close the show.
Acheson improves to 6-0 in bare-knuckle, including 4-0 in the BKFC. He called for a title shot after the fact, claiming that his signature knockout power remains unmissable thanks to his mustache.
Bear Hill Mows Through Brady Meister
Bear Hill suffered the first loss of his bare-knuckle career in a classic brawl in February, but it did not deter him for a second in Sturgis. Hill started the fight slightly more cautiously than he typically does, but it did not take long for the blood to start pumping and another slugfest to ensue.
But once the action got going, it was all Hill. The taller and longer Meister could not keep his range and appeared to over-respect the power coming back at him, allowing 'The Last Barbarian' to get into his range and go to work.
Hill notched three knockdowns in the fight, all from his dirty boxing in the clinch. His right uppercut was the seminal blow early in the third round and kept Meister's head on the canvas for the entire 10-second count.
Hill completely dominated the punch count, landing 41 to just seven for Meister. He used his post-fight microphone time to call out former heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell, No. 1 contender Leonardo Perdomo and promotional veteran Corey Willis.
Shyanna Bintliff Pleases Sturgis Crowd with Dominant Win
As the only South Dakota native competing on the main card, Shyanna Bintliff received the loudest crowd ovation during her introduction. Although she was only a slight favorite over Crystal Pittman, the crowd energy fueled her to the most dominant win of her career in a complete one-sided affair.
Bintliff has always been a high-risk brawler, a style that reflects in her 2-2 record. However, a slightly more measured approach led to a clean performance in her home state.
Bintliff was dominant from bell to bell, using every inch of her reach to pepper Pittman with jabs and constantly land a right hand that seemingly could not miss. Bintliff's right hand hurt Pittman every time it landed and forced five knockdowns before referee Nick Berens finally waved it off.
The Rapid City native is now 3-2 in the BKFC, including 2-0 when fighting in Sturgis. She unofficially landed 92 punches to just 32 from Pittman, according to the BKFC stats.
BKFC Sturgis Results
Main card
Bryant Acheson def. Mike Jones by KO in Round 1 (1:58) — Cruiserweight
Bear Hill def. Brady Meister by KO in Round 3 (0:52) — Heavyweight
Alonzo Martinez def. Zeb Vincent by KO in Round 2 (0:53) — Middleweight
Shyanna Bintliff def. Crystal Pittman by TKO in Round 3 (1:12) — Women's Featherweight
Lucas Wright def. Bryan McDowell by unanimous decision (48-45, 47-46, 47-46) — Middleweight
Clay Collard def. Daniel Keepers by KO in Round 3 (1:42) — Welterweight
Prelims
Traevon Kroger def. KB Dubeau-Staby by TKO (doctor's stoppage) in Round 1 (2:00) — Featherweight
Justin Walters def. Art Driscoll by TKO in Round 2 (1:22) — Middleweight
Jason Simon def. Jason Sanderson by KO in Round 1 (0:43) — Middleweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1