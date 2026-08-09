BKFC Sturgis Live Results: Bryant Acheson flattens Mike Jones to Remain Undefeated

BKFC Sturgis returns to the Legendary Buffalo Chip on Saturday night with one of the most violent fight cards of the year.

Undefeated cruiserweight title challenger Bryant Acheson headlined the event against surging knockout artist Mike Jones. Although not from South Dakota, Acheson was the clear fan-favorite of the main event as a native of nearby Billings, Montana, and having fought in Sturgis once before.

Acheson responded by stealing the show in almost every way possible, from "walking out" to the ring on a motorcycle to ending the night with a highlight-reel knockout.

Bryant Acheson Ends the Night with Buzzer-Beating Knockout

Despite his long track record of success in the ring, BKFC fans had not seen Acheson in well over a year before Saturday night. He gave everyone a sound reminder with arguably his best performance to date.

After orchestrating one of the best walkouts of the year, Acheson wasted no time getting to Jones in the ring. Jones pushed him against the ropes on occasion, but it was the 41-year-old's jab and body work scoring more points throughout the opening round.

Acheson looked to be comfortably banking the opening round, but not even a single scorecard was needed. Within seconds of the end of the round, 'Defiant' landed a perfect short right hand in the pocket to face-plant Jones and close the show.

BRYANT ACHESON FLAT LINES MIKE JONES IN ROUND 1! 😤😤😤#BKFCSturgis | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/uZH5NhA6nr — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) August 9, 2026

Acheson improves to 6-0 in bare-knuckle, including 4-0 in the BKFC. He called for a title shot after the fact, claiming that his signature knockout power remains unmissable thanks to his mustache.

Bear Hill Mows Through Brady Meister

Bear Hill suffered the first loss of his bare-knuckle career in a classic brawl in February, but it did not deter him for a second in Sturgis. Hill started the fight slightly more cautiously than he typically does, but it did not take long for the blood to start pumping and another slugfest to ensue.

But once the action got going, it was all Hill. The taller and longer Meister could not keep his range and appeared to over-respect the power coming back at him, allowing 'The Last Barbarian' to get into his range and go to work.

Hill notched three knockdowns in the fight, all from his dirty boxing in the clinch. His right uppercut was the seminal blow early in the third round and kept Meister's head on the canvas for the entire 10-second count.

THE BARBARIAN BROUGHT THE HEAVY HANDS TO STURGIS & GETS THE W 👊🏆#BKFCSTURGIS | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/3z8CgTwYXr — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 9, 2026

Hill completely dominated the punch count, landing 41 to just seven for Meister. He used his post-fight microphone time to call out former heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell, No. 1 contender Leonardo Perdomo and promotional veteran Corey Willis.

Shyanna Bintliff Pleases Sturgis Crowd with Dominant Win

As the only South Dakota native competing on the main card, Shyanna Bintliff received the loudest crowd ovation during her introduction. Although she was only a slight favorite over Crystal Pittman, the crowd energy fueled her to the most dominant win of her career in a complete one-sided affair.

Bintliff has always been a high-risk brawler, a style that reflects in her 2-2 record. However, a slightly more measured approach led to a clean performance in her home state.

HOMETOWN HEART. HOMETOWN WIN. SHYANNA BINTLIFF GETS IT DONE IN STURGIS. 🏍️🔥👊#BKFCSTURGIS | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/dGe4CNL4iS — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 9, 2026

Bintliff was dominant from bell to bell, using every inch of her reach to pepper Pittman with jabs and constantly land a right hand that seemingly could not miss. Bintliff's right hand hurt Pittman every time it landed and forced five knockdowns before referee Nick Berens finally waved it off.

The Rapid City native is now 3-2 in the BKFC, including 2-0 when fighting in Sturgis. She unofficially landed 92 punches to just 32 from Pittman, according to the BKFC stats.

BKFC Sturgis Results

Main card

Bryant Acheson def. Mike Jones by KO in Round 1 (1:58) — Cruiserweight

Bear Hill def. Brady Meister by KO in Round 3 (0:52) — Heavyweight

Alonzo Martinez def. Zeb Vincent by KO in Round 2 (0:53) — Middleweight

Shyanna Bintliff def. Crystal Pittman by TKO in Round 3 (1:12) — Women's Featherweight

Lucas Wright def. Bryan McDowell by unanimous decision (48-45, 47-46, 47-46) — Middleweight

Clay Collard def. Daniel Keepers by KO in Round 3 (1:42) — Welterweight

Prelims

Traevon Kroger def. KB Dubeau-Staby by TKO (doctor's stoppage) in Round 1 (2:00) — Featherweight

Justin Walters def. Art Driscoll by TKO in Round 2 (1:22) — Middleweight

Jason Simon def. Jason Sanderson by KO in Round 1 (0:43) — Middleweight