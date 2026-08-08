BKFC Sturgis Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The BKFC is back in South Dakota for its annual event at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, this time with a unique twist.

The bare-knuckle boxing promotion will please motorcycle enthusiasts as well as heavy metal fans, with the nine-fight card leading into a Megadeth concert. The BKFC announced its partnership with Megadeth at its Blood 4 Blood event, which paired with Slaughter to Prevail, Malevolence, Crowbar, Chained Saint and Black Label Society.

The annual Sturgis event has become a staple of the BKFC in recent years, with over 20,000 fans packing the Legendary Buffalo Chip in 2025. Saturday's event will end with No. 1-ranked cruiserweight contender Bryant Acheson (5-0) looking to defend his undefeated record against surging knockout artist Mike Jones (4-1).

TWO CERTIFIED KILLERS IN TOMORROWS MAIN EVENT! WATCH ON BKFC+ | Start time 8:30 ET#BKFCSTURGIS pic.twitter.com/vxI4U6niky — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 8, 2026

Acheson competed at the 2024 Sturgis event, when he defeated Joseph Creer by unanimous decision. He has fought only once more in the BKFC since, while taking stay-busy fights with other minor promotions.

Utah's Jones rides a four-fight win streak into his first BKFC main event. The 36-year-old is making a quick turnaround just two months after a wild 56-second knockout win over Stephen Townsel at BKFC Hollywood.

The co-main event features heavyweight brawler Bear Hill (2-1), who is coming off an enthralling Fight of the Year contender with Patrick Brady at Knucklemania VI. Hill fell short in that all-time war, but not due to a lack of effort, landing 130 punches in the five-round affair despite hitting the canvas three times, according to the BKFC stats.

BKFC | BKFC

Hill returns for his fourth BKFC appearance against five-fight veteran Brady Meister, who hails from Great Falls, Montana.

Longtime MMA veteran and former pro boxer Clay Collard also makes his BKFC debut on the main card. Collard, a former PFL Lightweight Tournament runner-up, walks out for his inaugural bare-knuckle bout against fellow former boxer Daniel Keepers (0-1).

BKFC Sturgis Date

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026

BKFC Sturgis Start Time

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch BKFC Sturgis

Watch: BKFC+ (Prelims available on YouTube)

BKFC Sturgis Location

Location: The Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota

BKFC Fight Night Sturgis Card

Main card

[1] Bryant Acheson (5-0) vs. Mike Jones (4-1) — Cruiserweight

Bear Hill (2-1) vs. Brady Meister (3-2) — Heavyweight

Zeb Vincent (3-3, 1 NC) vs. Alonzo Martinez (5-2) — Middleweight

Shyanna Bintliff (2-2) vs. Crystal Pittman (3-4) — Women's Featherweight

Lucas Wright (debut) vs. Bryan McDowell (1-1) — Middleweight

Clay Collard (debut) vs. Daniel Keepers (0-1) — Welterweight

Prelims

Traevon Kroger (2-0) vs. KB Dubeau-Staby (1-0) — Featherweight

Art Driscoll (0-3) vs. Justin Walters (0-2) — Middleweight

Jason Simon (debut) vs. Jason Sanderson (debut) — Middleweight