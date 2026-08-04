Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr Push David Benavidez Toward Superfight

When legends speak, younger fighters occasionally listen. When two of the most iconic fighters in boxing come together offering the same opinion, the world listens.

All-time greats Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. threw their opinion behind a superfight that very few in the sport are talking about. Both agree that "The Mexican Monster" David Benavidez should face the soon-to-be-retired former heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Benavidez is currently the WBO and WBC (Super) cruiserweight champion, coming off a dominant sixth-round knockout of Gilberto Ramirez. Still only 29, Benavidez is currently carving out a space as one of the better, underrated fighters in this generation. Five world championships over three weight classes help cement a legacy that goes mostly unnoticed.

Yet, Tyson and Jones want to provide sage advice.

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jones and Tyson urge move up to heavyweight

Benavidez made the move before, so would going up to heavyweight be that big of a difference? For what seemed like years, Jones touted the move, insinuating that a fight with Usyk would be the path of least resistance. The controversial win against Rico Verhoeven confirmed Jones' idea when speaking with The Ring.

“I already knew what I saw, I knew what would happen, and I knew what would be best for David Benavidez. Now, after Usyk’s performance against Verhoeven, everybody is saying Benavidez should have fought Usyk. He should have fought him anyway. Usyk is a tough fight, and it would be historic for David. Bivol is just as tough, if not tougher, for Benavidez.”

On balance, saying that the best heavyweight fighter since Wladimir Klitschko's retirement is an easy opponent feels like quite the stretch. Yet, Jones stood on those beliefs. Similarly, from an aesthetic level, Tyson thinks that Benavidez fighting Usyk makes the most sense.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Newspix

"Benavidez-Usyk would be beautiful. Benavidez should move to heavyweight. Usyk is not a big heavyweight. He’s a cruiserweight who’s fast and smooth. Usyk has fast hands, just like Benavidez. I think Benavidez throws more punches and combinations than Usyk. I love Benavidez. I will never go against him. ... Usyk is a badass, no doubt about it.”

To Tyson's point, Usyk stands six feet three inches tall and is a former cruiserweight world champion. Benavidez is six feet one inch. Jones moved up to heavyweight to capture the WBA heavyweight crown by defeating John Ruiz. Michael Moorer captured the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles after a dominant reign as WBO light heavyweight champion.

Under those circumstances, history exists. However, Usyk seems focused on fighting Deontay Wilder for his last dance.

Can Benavidez and his representation draw enough interest to give the former champion enough to persuade him into the ring?