BKFC Blood 4 Blood Results: Cameron Delano Wins a War With Alex Terrible

BKFC Blood 4 Blood promised fans violence and delivered with four knockouts in four fights to put a bow on its first-ever heavy metal crossover event.

The entire event was centered around Aeksandr 'Alex the Terrible' Shikolay, who began the night by performing with his band, Slaughter to Prevail, before ending it in a bloody war with Cameron Delano. Shikolay proved to everyone that he belongs in the BKFC ring, but he ultimately succumbed to the right hand of Delano, which gave the bull rider the third-round TKO victory.

Delano landed one knockdown in each of the three rounds en route to the finish. His first big moment was a controversial slip-up, but Delano definitively floored the Russian in the second round before finding the finish in the third.

CAMERON DELANO CLOSED BLOOD4BLOOD WITH A STATEMENT FINISH 😮‍💨🔥#Blood4Blood | LIVE on BKFC+ or go to https://t.co/NeICr40lEG pic.twitter.com/pawvldpO6Q — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 7, 2026

Shikolay responded to the second-round knockdown with one of his own just seconds later, but it was not enough to deter the slicker and faster Delano, who was the only underdog to emerge victorious on the card.

While Alex Terrible could not get the job done, his close friend, 'Brutal' Jake Bostwick, delivered in the co-main event. Bostwick took a minute to get going against the larger Roderick Stewart, but one shot was all he needed to improve to 5-2-1.

Taylor 'Killa Bee' Starling called her shot during fight week and delivered in the second fight of the night, pummeling Sydney Smith into submission in the second round. Starling lived up to her reputation with another bloody back-and-forth brawl, in which she once again proved to be the tougher and more durable fighter.

Starling landed 62 of her 101 punches thrown in the 3.5-minute fight, according to the BKFC stats. Smith, who accepted the fight on short notice, landed 47 in return.

Taylor Starling. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The entire event began with Sergey 'Kratos' Kalinin, who got the ball rolling with the quickest knockout of the night. 'Kratos' only needed 66 seconds to polish off Brock Walker, who hit the canvas four times before getting waved off.

'Kratos' brutalized Walker in the clinch and landed 34 punches in the one-minute bout, while Walker was credited with just four.

BKFC Blood 4 Blood results

Cameron Delano def. Alex Terrible by TKO in Round 3 (0:29), light heavyweight

'Brutal' Jake Bostwick def. Roderick Stewart by KO in Round 2 (1:25), middleweight

Taylor Starling def. Sydney Smith by TKO in Round 2 (1:32), women's flyweight

Kratos def. Brock Walker by TKO in Round 1 (1:06), heavyweight