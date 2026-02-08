BKFC Knucklemania VI Results: Andrei Arlovski Dominates Ben Rothwell to Claim Title

Andrei Arlovski has done it again. Twenty-one years after becoming the UFC heavyweight champion, the ageless wonder is now the BKFC heavyweight champion.

Arlovski headlined a record-setting night, during which the BKFC set a local combat sports record at a nearly sold-out Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over 18,000 people were in attendance, and over 2 million more streamed the event live. The entire fight card was available for free on multiple platforms.

Arlovski dethroned champion Ben Rothwell in the main event to extend his improbable late-career run. The 47-year-old is now 4-0 across all combat sports since getting released from the UFC following his fourth consecutive loss in June 2024.

Andrei Arlovski dominates Ben Rothwell to claim another world title

Anyone watching Andrei Arlovski fight for the first time at Knucklemania VI would have a difficult time believing he is a 47-year-old who made his combat sports debut in 1999. Rothwell, 44, is no spring chicken either, but Arlovski made him look stuck in the mud all night and turned the champion into a bloody mess from the opening round.

Arlovski's performance was night and day from his BKFC debut, in which he lost the first round to Josh Copeland before pulling off a late comeback. Arlovski's speed advantage was evident from the jump, and he abused that power against a sluggish Rothwell, who never managed to get himself going.

By the third round, Arlovski had opened up a cut on Rothwell's head that turned his entire face red. Another cut on Rothwell's eye had the doctor's attention, causing the fight to be stopped after five minutes.

AND THE NEW!



Andrei Arlovski is the new BKFC Heavyweight Champion! #KM6 pic.twitter.com/wvggCcUkpi — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) February 8, 2026

Lorenzo Hunt reclaims No. 1 P4P status

Arlovski stole the show in the main event, but Lorenzo Hunt had the highlight of the night. 'The Juggernaut' was more calculated than usual against David Mundell, the BKFC's pound-for-pound champion, but the fight ended as he has become accustomed to.

Hunt had his first big moment at the end of round two, when he knocked Mundell down with a blitzing right hand against the ropes. Mundell was saved by the bell, but he was not so lucky two rounds later.

Midway through the fourth round, Hunt baited Mundell in before blasting him with a straight right hand down the centerline that put 'Redneck' flat on his back. Mundell tried to get up, but was ultimately counted out, allowing Hunt to reclaim his position atop the BKFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

Lorenzo Hunt is now the #1 Pound for Pound fighter in BKFC after a nasty step in right KO #KM6 pic.twitter.com/XQ5CjHVuXP — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) February 8, 2026

The two fighters engaged in some post-fight antics, but they appeared to squash the beef after Hunt's ring interview. Hunt has now won two fights in three months after sitting out for over a year due to a dislocated elbow.

BKFC Knucklemania VI full card results

Main card

Andrei Arlovski def. (C) Ben Rothwell by TKO in Round 3 (1:14), for the BKFC heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt def. David Mundell by KO in Round 4 (0:59), catchweight (199 pounds)

John Garbarino def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. by TKO in Round 5 (0:49), middleweight

Ben Bonner def. Tony Soto by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47), lightweight

Patrick Brady def. Bear Hill by unanimous decision (50-41, 50-42, 49-43), heavyweight

Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45), women's bantamweight

Mike Richman def. Joe Elmore by majority decision (49-45, 48-46, 47-47), middleweight

Charls Bennett def. Pat Sullivan by TKO in Round 2 (1:56), featherweight

Cody Russell def. Harrison Aiken by TKO in Round 2 (1:16), middleweight

Zedekiah Montanez def. Brandon Meyer by KO in Round 2 (1:59), lightweight

Prelims

Lex Ludlow def. Zach Calmus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26), cruiserweight

Prince Nyseam def. Brett Shoenfelt by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25), middleweight

Joshua Oxendine def. Travis Thompson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), bantamweight