BKFC Uruguay Results: Gaston Reyno Ignites Local Crowd By Torching Josh Krejci
The BKFC made Uruguay its 13th country visited on Saturday night, and it might already be one of the promotion's most successful destinations.
The bare-knuckle organization had never even been to South America before Saturday, but lightweight Gaston Reyno would not relent until it decided to visit his home country. Uruguay responded by selling out the 15,000-seat Antel Arena.
Everyone filled the building for Reyno, whose charisma clearly resonated throughout fight week. The 39-year-old was joined by five other Uruguayans on the card, who were all making their professional bare-knuckle debuts.
The rowdy crowd was treated with nonstop action all night, culminating in their fighter sending everyone home happy in the main event.
Gaston Reyno stops Josh Krejci in Round 1
As one of the biggest favorites on the card, Reyno was widely expected to make quick work of Josh Krejci in the main event. He did just that, needing just nine punches to send his American counterpart down and out.
The always aggressive Krejci brought the fight to Reyno, but 'Tonga' had an answer for everything thrown his direction. Reyno sent Krejci crashing to the canvas with a perfectly timed right hand as the Nebraska native rushed in with 30 seconds remaining in the first round.
Krejci made it back to his feet, but referee Nick Berens waved off the fight when he immediately stumbled forward.
Uruguay President visits Gaston Reyno backstage
While it was clear that Reyno had all of Uruguay behind him, the country's support could not be overstated. Reyno's headlining fight convinced Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi to make the trip to Antel Arena, where he visited the fighter backstage before the fight.
Orsi brought his entire family to the event and into Reyno's locker room, much to the delight of the BKFC lightweight.
UFC vet Guido Cannetti makes his mark in BKFC debut
Aside from Reyno, former UFC veteran Guido Cannetti was the biggest name on the card and delivered in the co-main event. The 46-year-old Cannetti, who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, turned back the clock and overcame adversity to beat Emiliano Nielli.
Cannetti got off to a rough start when he lost a point for punching Nielli on the ground in the opening frame. The penalty likely put him in a 10-8 hole to begin the fight, but he went on to dominate the next four rounds and begin his bare-knuckle career at 1-0.
Cannetti landed multiple big shots to Nielli's head and body, with his left hook doing insurmountable damage from his southpaw stance. Nielli's chin kept him in the fight, but Cannetti was able to score a knockdown in the third round to cement his victory.
By the end of the fight, Nielli had a pair of nasty hematomas on the left side of his forehead. Cannetti unofficially outlanded his Uruguayan opponent 99-72.
BKFC Uruguay Results
Main card
Gaston Reyno def. Josh Krejci by KO in Round 1 (1:29) — lightweight
Guido Cannetti def. Emiliano Nielli by unanimous decision — featherweight
Luis Jimenez def. Javier Torres by unanimous decision — heavyweight
Marilyn Contin def. Gisela Luna by TKO in Round 1 (1:13) — women's bantamweight
Nicolas Jara def. Ramon Mascarena by unanimous decision — featherweight
Nicolas Mujica def. Gonzalo Arredondo by unanimous decision — featherweight
Harel Nicodella def. Franco Perochena by TKO in Round 3 (0:48) — light heavyweight
Jacqueline Ayala def. Giuliana Cosnard by split decision — women's flyweight
Prelims
Nicolas Acevedo def. Victor Borda by unanimous decision — bantamweight
Joel Dorado def. Gonzalo Barrera unanimous decision — lightweight
Leandro Torres def. Gonzalo Jara by TKO in Round 3 (1:38) — welterweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1