Boots Preparing for November 9th
By Daniel Mukenya
Jaron Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs), is preparing for the defence of his IBF welterweight belt against mandatory Karen Chukhadzhian on November 9th.
Boots posted a clip on his X account showing him chopping off a tree with an axe. It has not been confirmed whose tree it was or where it was at the moment.
“15 minutes straight of chopping wood before S&C” was the caption he posted to go with the video.
Ennis already beat Chukhadzhian (23-2, 13 KOs) in 12-round match by a unanimous decision of 120-108, 120-108 and 120-108.
He would be fighting against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. if Eddie Hearn, his promoter, would have negotiated a unification fight but he failed to do so.
This means that Boots might encounter future obstacles when he attempts to unify the welterweight division. This also means that his vision of becoming the undisputed champion at welterweight might never happen.
Since champions know that it might be quite a challenge to defeat Boots in the ring, they might ask for an obscene amount of money just to face him. With terms like these, Eddie Hearn might not be willing to pay and this will lead to many champions unwillingness to face Boots in the ring.
Boots is trying to pump up ticket sales on social media hence the posts. It is a tough task since fans are not excited to see him fight Chukhadzhian again since he just recently beat him in Washington D.C. where Chukhadzhian was in survival mode in the entire contest, running around the ring.
Boots will have learned from that fight his lack of ability to cut off the ring. This fight might not help improve his popularity status since his worthy opponent was supposed to be Brian Norman Jr. A fight like that would have helped him achieve his goal of being undisputed champion at 147.