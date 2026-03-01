Lorenzo Parra Scores Breakout KO, Eyes Mexico’s Featherweight King

Lorenzo Parra (24-1-1, 18 KOs) won the WBO Featherweight International Champion with a big upset victory over Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs). Parra, originally from Venezuela, pounced all over Pierce for a second-round stoppage.

Parra was an underdog going into the fight, and gamblers who put their money on a second-round knockout saw double-digit earnings.

The fight was part of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao’s promotional banner, with organizers saying the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., was sold out for this one.

The clash was meant to be a headliner for MPP’s U.S. debut and originally slated for last November.

Each of the two featherweights entered the fight with 17 knockouts for the scheduled 10-round bout. Parra was the aggressor from the opening bell. In the second round, Pierce took a staccato of punches from Parra along the ropes before the fight was called in favor of Parra. Pierce was out on his feet before referee Ricky Gonzalez jumped in to save the Sooner fighter.

In the aftermath, Parra made his intentions for the division clear.

“I knew I was going to get a knockout. It was an easy fight for me,” he said in a statement released by MPP at the conclusion of the fight. “Pierce was ranked No. 2 in the WBO, so hopefully next I get Rafael Espinoza because I should be ranked pretty high. If I’m lucky enough to get that fight, we’re going to put together the right strategy to make sure I leave victorious. I’m going to become a world champion. That’s what I’ve been working for. Thank you to New York for embracing me.”

Lorenzo Parra stops Elijah Pierce in 2. | MANNY PACQUIAO PROMOTIONS

Of course, Rafael Espinoza was a name on the lips of many in boxing over the weekend. The Mexican fighter has held the World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title since December 2023. In the aftermath of another upset this weekend, Emmanuel Navarrette’s victory over Eduard Núñez, or simply Sugar Núñez, many wondered if Espinoza might be lured to the higher weight class to challenge Navarrette for his unified titles.

Before the fight, Pierce had dismissed Parra.

“I don't think skill-wise he’s on my level, nor do I think he's faced the level of competition that I faced,” Pierce said in an interview before backtracking and adding that he was prepared for anything. “I’m treating him just like he is the best of the best.”

Parra may not be the best of the best, but he was clearly the best Pierce has faced to date.