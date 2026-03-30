Xander Zayas Putting 154-Pound Titles On The Line Against Jaron 'Boots' Ennis

Jaron Ennis is getting his first super welterweight full title shot against the top dog in the division.

Five months after defeating Abass Baraou to win his second 154-pound belt, Xander Zayas will put both titles on the line against the interim WBA super welterweight champion. Zayas and Ennis will headline a June 27 fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight will be broadcast on DAZN PPV and will be co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank Boxing.

DARE TO BE GREAT. @XanderZayas looks to prove his greatness in only his second title defense, taking on @JaronEnnis 👑🔥#ZayasEnnis | JUNE 27 | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/NISXbaMWFM — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 30, 2026

The announcement comes two days after Zayas teased his next fight on social media by posting a video of himself signing another bout agreement. Fans knew then that it would most likely be Ennis, the division's biggest star and the first challenger in line.

As the WBA interim 154-pound champion, Ennis was Zayas' mandatory title challenger. Ennis has not fought since he beat Uisma Lima in October 2025 in his divisional debut.

The fight will be Zayas' first defense of both titles since achieving unified status in January. The 23-year-old has seen his stock increase exponentially since his win over Baraou, which was followed by a surprise on-field appearance during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Jaron Ennis lands title shot after Vergil Ortiz Jr. drama

Jaron Ennis celebrates after knocking Karen Chukhadzhian down in the 5th round. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While the fight keeps the ball rolling for Zayas, it ends a period of frustrating uncertainty for Ennis. 'Boots' appeared to be on a collision course with WBC interim super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. after beating Lima, with the two interim titleholders facing off in the ring and continuously chirping at each other on social media.

However, the Ennis-Ortiz talks seemingly died when Ortiz filed a lawsuit against Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions to break free from his promotional contract. De La Hoya responded by fighting the allegations Ortiz made against him in the lawsuit, sidelining 'The Texas Machine' indefinitely.

Ennis, who recently announced on social media that he was "moving on" from the Ortiz matchup, now finds himself in a bigger fight with Zayas. Many will consider the winner of the champion-vs-champion fight between two undefeated stars the unofficial king of the super welterweight division.

The Zayas-Ennis fight also puts pressure on IBF champion Josh Kelly and WBC titleholder Sebastian Fundora. While the latter is coming off a big win over Keith Thurman, Kelly and Fundora are now put in a position where a big fight is likely next for both men to maintain the trail-blazing pace that Zayas and Ennis have set.