Boxer Ryan Garcia Expelled by WBC for Social Media Slurs
Last month, the New York State Athletic Commission suspended Ryan Garcia for a year and overturned his April victory over Devin Haney to a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Garcia (25-1, with 1 No Contest) announced recently that he was stepping away from boxing and clarified that this was due to a one-year suspension and not a permanent retirement.
The 25-year-old Garcia has been subsequently expelled by WBC for making slurs on a livestream, his comments were deemed unacceptable due to their discriminatory nature. The WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman took to social media to announce the sanctions against Ryan Garcia.
"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organisation," said Sulaiman’s post on X. "We reject any form of discrimination."
"I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone, sorry if I offended you," Garcia later posted on X.
In a statement, Garcia's family denied that his comments reflect his or their value. "Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion -- these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised," said the statement.
Garcia has yet to comment on the WBC's decision and the full impact of Ryan Garcia's expulsion from the WBC still remains unclear.