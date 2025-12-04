Devin Haney's Father Names Next Targeted Opponent As Ryan Garcia Snubbed

Devin Haney's recent triumph over Brian Norman Jr. made 'The Dream' a three-division world champion, as he knocked down the WBO welterweight champion on his way to a unanimous decision win.

The win improved Haney's record to 33-0, as he remains an unbeaten fighter at the age of 27.

Despite the bookmakers having the odds for the fight with Norman Jr. relatively close, Haney controlled the bout in the latter stages, cruising to welterweight glory. For his next bout, it is unclear who Haney may face. However, Bill Haney has one fighter in mind.

Bill Haney Targets Rolly Romero As Devin Haney's Next Fight

Now a champion at welterweight, Haney's options have once again opened up for his next fight. Although a rematch with Ryan Garcia has been discussed at large, a defeat for 'King Ryan' against Rolly Romero put the sequel bout in doubt.

Even months on from Garcia's defeat in May, Bill Haney, the father and trainer of Devin Haney, is still not interested in the rematch, according to comments made on The Ariel Helwani Show.

"When you have a guy [in Garcia] who is flakey and has proven to the world that he didn't win fairly, he came back and looked like **** in his next fight. So, he still has a lot to prove." Bill Haney

Bill Haney also mentioned that a lot needed to be done with Garcia in order to make a potential rematch a 'big fight'. "It's a fight that both fighters need to come in, be focused, promote, and, of course, drug test. Then, it's a big fight."

Although Garcia is not on the immediate radar for Bill Haney, Devin Haney's father and trainer did mention Rolando 'Rolly' Romero as a suitable opponent for 'The Dream'.

"Our main focus right now is getting Rolly Romero in there."

However, the trainer admitted that they would only be interested in the bout as long as Romero maintains his current WBA welterweight title. "If they drop the hardware, drop the betls, we probably don't even pay attention to them."

Bill Haney finished by explaining that Devin Haney's focus was on titles and belts, as opposed to names and money. "It's the fact Devin is more interested in the hardware that they carry than who they actually are."

Although Bill Haney dismissed Garcia as a potential opponent for Devin Haney, 'King Ryan' is understood to be facing Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title in February, giving him an opportunity to become world champion.

