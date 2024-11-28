Boxer Tommy Fury Chooses Boxing Over Reality Show 'I’m A Celebrity'
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Tommy Fury has opted to return to the boxing ring rather than join the cast of I'm A Celebrity in an attempt to put the worst year of his life behind him.
Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Fury expressed his desire to return back to boxing.
"I'm A Celeb is an amazing show and it's something I want to do in the future but at the end of the day I am what I am, I'm a fighter and I've been doing it since I was a kid,” Fury said in a press conference last week.
The 25-year-old will face former UFC title challenger Darren Till in a highly anticipated January showdown in Manchester. Fury had been recovering from hand surgery to fix a four-year niggle. He also endured a public break-up with fiancee Molly-Mae Hague in August.
"It's been a long, tough and the hardest year of my life because I've not been able to box, it means everything to get back in the ring," Fury said.
Fury reiterated his commitment to traditional boxing and views the fight with Till as a significant step towards proving himself in the sport.
"You can never say what is going to happen; I'm 25 years old; if I'm being told to jump in for a world title shot, I'm going to take it,” Fury said.
Meanwhile, the press conference for the fight was marred by a heated exchange between Fury's father and Till, ahead of their January clash, when Fury's dad, John, threw water at his son's opponent, Till has vowed to "obliterate" Fury in the ring.
"No one wanted to fight me for two years, and my manager said fight Tommy, I signed it, I’m here to obliterate Tommy," Till said in the press conference.
Fury has expressed satisfaction ahead of the fight with Darren; he believes that his compatriot will come for a fight, considering his professional background.
"I want to be remembered for doing it my way; I got in, got my money, got out, and had some entertaining fights along the way, I beat the best-known guys on the scene, and Darren is a proper compatriot. I like the fact he has a fighting background," Fury said.
Fury began his career fighting journeymen before switching to the influencer scene to beat both Jake Paul and KSI last year.