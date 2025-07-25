Mike Tyson Reveals His Boxing Mt. Rushmore; Names Scariest Fighter Ever
Mike Tyson is the true definition of a GOAT. While the term great is often thrown around cheaply these days, every boxing enthusiast would agree that Tyson is one of the best to ever do it.
And when discussing the greatest boxers of all time, it's hard not to consider Tyson's case in that category. In his prime, he was a ferocious force of nature who tore apart everyone put in front of him.
However, one might wonder who 'Iron' Mike thinks are the greatest boxers of all time. Well, Tyson has answered that and has also named one legend as the scariest fighter ever.
Mike Tyson builds his Mt. Rushmore
According to Tyson, Jack Dempsey, Sonny Liston, Muhammad Ali, and George Foreman are the four greatest boxers of all time. He said, "Listen, Sonny Liston is a bad motherf*****, but Ali outsmarted them. These guys are bad guys, if you fight them man-to-man, they'll fight you to death."
Sonny Liston is the scariest fighter to ever live. When he comes to a different town, the cops would say he can't come. He knocked out around four cops, broke their jaw, took their guns.- Mike Tyson
Tyson added, "There's no fighter like Sonny Liston, Sonny Liston is a monster." When the legendary Mike Tyson calls someone a monster, it should be considered case closed.
Mike Tyson recalls his defeat to Buster Douglas
On February 11, 1990, one of the biggest upsets in history took place. James 'Buster' Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in the 10th round of their contest. Tyson was 37-0-0 at that point and was walking through opponents.
Tyson has now given an interesting take on that fight, claiming that loss liberated him as a fighter. 'Iron' Mike said, "I was pretty liberated, I was pretty happy that happened. I knew I was going to be champ again, but I was happy that happened."
After his loss to Douglas, Tyson went on an eight fight win streak before losing to Evander Holyfield in 1996.
