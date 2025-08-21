Boxer With Biggest Upset In History Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
The man with the biggest upset in boxing history can smell one in the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford result. The undisputed super middleweight title fight is set to go down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13.
Crawford is moving up two weight classes for the fight and many believe the jump might be too much for him, especially against a powerhouse like Canelo. How he absorbs Canelo's shots could be the decider in the highy anticipated showdown.
Canelo, who has been in the division for a significant amount of time already, is a two time undisputed champion. However, one boxing legend believes an upset result could be in store for the fight.
Boxing legend gives Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford verdict
James 'Buster' Douglas shook up the entire boxing world when he knocked out Mike Tyson in the 10th round of their fight in Tokyo. It was arguably the biggest upset the sport has ever seen.
Douglas has now claimed that Canelo vs Crawford could end up in a similar way. He told FightHype, "It's going to be a good fight. I am going with Crawford. I think Crawford's gonna get the edge. He's that man."
I think he's going to be well-prepared, he's looking great from what I have seen in the papers and read in the magazine. I think it's going to be a great fight but Crawford's gonna come out ahead and do his thing.
Crawford has the skill to beat any boxer. However, there are weight classes in boxing for a reason. 'Bud' has never been hit by someone like Canelo in his professional career. That said, he has never been beaten as well. All the lingering questions will be answered on September 13.
Hamzah Sheeraz eyeing Canelo Alvarez after Terence Crawford fight
While Canelo beating Crawford is far from a given, Hamzah Sheeraz is waiting to face the Mexican next. He recently earned a brutal knockout win against Edgar Berlanga, a fighter who went all 12 rounds against Canelo.
Sheeraz hailed Canelo as his idol, but is keen to make the Mexican his rival soon. He told The National, "[The Berlanga win] has definitely put me as the front runner for the Canelo fight and I think it’s a very realistic and possible fight that could be next for me in my career. It’s what dreams are made of."
"You always hear the term ‘idols become rivals', and this is exactly that," Sheeraz added. "I’ve always watched him since being young and growing up and, now I have the opportunity, or will have the opportunity to actually fight him."
