Oleksandr Usyk's 3-Word Response To Moses Itauma Callout Says It All
Moses Itauma called out Oleksandr Usyk following his first round knockout win against Dillian Whyte. Usyk currently holds the undisputed heavyweight title, but 20-year-old Itauma feels he can eventually dethrone the Ukrainian.
Turki Alalshikh also wants to see Usyk vs Itauma despite the latter's limited professional experience. Itauma is now 13-0-0 with 11 knockout wins. Usyk, meanwhile, is 24-0-0 with 15 knockout wins.
Usyk, meanwhile, is 24-0-0 with 15 knockouts and is coming off a sensational KO win against Daniel Dubois in their rematch. The Ukrainian has now provided a short response to Itauma's latest callout.
Oleksandr Usyk speaks about Moses Itauma
Usyk told Box Nation in a recent facetime call, "Great man, great fight. I think Itauma is the future of boxing. I like this guy." When asked to address Itauma's callout, he responded with a smile, saying:
"Yeah. Yeah, definitely."- Oleksandr Usyk
Usyk has turned out to be a nightmare for British heavyweights. He holds two wins each against Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois. Itauma, however, looks like a superstar in the making.
That said, he is still very green and hasn't faced a top five opponent yet. Hence, rushing him up against an all-time great like Usyk might not be the logical move.
Itauma has previously fought on the same card as Usyk. He knocked out Demsey McKean in the first round on the undercard of the Usyk vs Fury 2 event.
Tyson Fury feels Moses Itauma will beat Oleksandr Usyk
Fury feels boxing is a young man's game, and there isn't a single notable name in the heavyweight division that can stop Itauma at the moment. He thinks Itauma will beat Joshua, Jarrell Miller, Luis Ortiz, and also Usyk.
Fury said, "Like I told Wladimir Klitschko when he was 37, boxing is a young man's game and he waits for nobody. So here's the opinion, you've heard it here first: Moses Itauma will wreck all them old men out the division. Usyk, [Anthony Joshua], [Jarrell] Miller. Whoever there is who's old, [Zhilei] Zhang, f****** whoever else there is. Luis Ortiz. All these big names of the past."
"And even the world champion now, [who] they took my belts and given them to, Usyk. Moses will wreck him."- Tyson Fury
Joseph Parker remains the current frontrunner to take on Usyk in his next fight. Itauma, though, is lurking, and another impressive win over a top contender might secure him a title shot.
