Callum Walsh Promises Fireworks For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Co-Main Event [Exclusive]
Callum Walsh (14-0-0, 11 KOs) will fight Fernando Vargas Jr (17-0-0, 15 KOs) on the co-main event of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. It's a massive opportunity for both fighters to make a name for themselves.
Walsh has long been touted as one of the biggest up-and-coming superstars in boxing. Backed by Dana White, the Irish fighter now has the biggest possible spot to showcase to the world his full arsenal of skills.
Ahead of his fight against Vargas Jr, Walsh spoke exclusively to KO On SI and discussed many topics regarding the Canelo vs Crawford card.
Q: How did the opportunity to fight in the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford co-main event come for you and what are you looking to make of it?
Callum Walsh: I heard rumors that I was going to be fighting on this card for a long time when I heard Dana White was involved in it. Dana has given me very good promotion over the years. I was like, ‘Oh, here is my chance to get on the card.’ It all worked out and they managed to get me on the card.
I was just happy to be there. I was happy to be on the card, then they announced I am going to be the co-main event, which is a bigger boost for my career. It’s a big fight for my career and to fight a name like Fernando Vargas Jr. It’s gonna be good for my record.
Q: Is there any added expectation on you from Dana White for this fight?
Callum Walsh: I presume everybody has expectations, they put me in the co-main event for a reason. They know that I can shine under the big lights. The pressure will not get to me. I will go there and I’ll perform and I will win. They wouldn’t put me in there if they didn’t think I was good. So, I’ll go take the opportunity with both hands and go and perform.
Q: Fernando Vargas Jr has said he’ll knock you out. What is your response to him?
Callum Walsh: I don’t think Fernando Vargas Jr has the ability to knock me out. I think he is a very average fighter in this division. I am looking to go out there and prove that I am not an average fighter. I have dedicated my entire life, and I am a lot better than the average fighter. This is the biggest fight of his life, and it’s just a stepping stone for me.
Q: Do you think fighting in front of 65,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium will help you or put extra pressure?
Callum Walsh: I think it will definitely help me for a better performance. I will take in the energy of the crowd, of the event, I think I will embrace it, and I will perform even better.
Q: What did you make of Manny Pacquiao’s recent performance against Mario Barrios?
Callum Walsh: I thought it was a very good performance. Pacquiao, at 46 years old, went in there and performed against a young fighter. It’s crazy to me and I have seen him train a couple of times at Wild Card and I don’t think I will be able to do that when I am 46. I definitely have a lot of respect for Pacquiao.
Q: What is your prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford?
Callum Walsh: I think Canelo will win. I am not sure how Crawford will absorb punches at the higher weight division. Canelo is used to being there. It was a tough one for a while in my mind, I wasn’t sure. As it gets closer, I think I can see Canelo winning the fight.
Q: What is your take on the card taking place on Netflix instead of PPV?
Callum Walsh: I think being on Netflix is a very good idea. It’s gonna be a crazy number of viewers, it’s gonna open up the sport for the fighters. Not many people buy pay-per-views. Not many people will randomly see a pay-per-view. Whereas on Netflix, people might just randomly see the show and watch it. Yeah, I think it’s a very good idea to have this on Netflix. It’d put a lot more eyes on the sport and will gain a lot more fans coming.
Q: After the unfortunate ending of the Elias Espadas fight, are you looking to put on an extra show this time?
Callum Walsh: I am always looking for the finish. I am going to look to knock him out every round. My game plan is always to get the finish, have a nice early night, and come out uninjured, untouched and be ready for the next one.
Q: Your final message to the fans ahead of the fight?
Callum Walsh: Same as always, I show up to fight. I show up to put on the best fight possible. I want to give the fans what they paid for and what they showed up to see. I think it definitely has the potential to be fight of the night.
The Latest Boxing News
Amir Khan To Promote Big Boxing Card In Nigeria Featuring Brandon Glanton
Teddy Atlas Urges Oleksandr Usyk To Retire Before Accepting This Fight
Denzel Washington Weighs In On The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight