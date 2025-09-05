Boxing Fans Blast Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Fight Announcement
The boxing community has been turned upside down on the evening of September 4, as news has broken that Floyd "Money" Mayweather has agreed to take part in an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson, which is set to take place in Spring 2026.
TMZ Sports initially broke news about this, and Tyson and Mayweather both confirmed it with posts on social media.
This fight news came out of nowhere. While both Tyson and Mayweather have taken part in exhibition fights over the past several years, each of them has fought against the Paul brothers. Mike Tyson fought Jake Paul in November 2024, and Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in 2021. However, this fight is different because these two former champions are at vastly different weights and are both way, way past their respective primes.
If this fight does take place in the Spring of 2026, it means that Tyson will be 59 years old while Mayweather will be 49 years old. Therefore, the combined age of these two will be 108 years old at the time they match up.
Boxing Fans React to Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson
While nobody saw this fight announcement coming, it seems that just about everybody is having the same reaction to it, which is shown in the comments of a Bleacher Report X post that was made in the midst of TMZ's initial report.
"This is the dumbest thing I’ve read this year," one fan wrote in a comment.
Another fan posted a screenshot of a quote NBA legend Charles Barkley said to Shaquille O'Neal, which was, "Aw man, we don't wanna see this."
In an X post from Ring Magazine, another fan wrote, "This is disgusting. Nasty work on both their parts. Very disappointing to my GOATS agree to this nonsense."
Additional comments flooded posts about the fight, all with the same sentiment.
@KettlebellDan: "Zero people asked for this"
@LordHKN_: "Another scam fight? Please stop"
@PjayGemHunter: "Dude! You are a heavyweight, and Mayweather weighs like 20 pounds and is 2 feet tall."
@ApexOutlander: "Bro. Just stop Mike. We all know you rigged the Jake fight."
Demiko_Guy: "Two legends past their prime cashing in one last time. Hope nobody gets seriously hurt."
There's no question that a lot of people are upset about this fight getting announced. However, given that it's an exhibition fight, there doesn't seem to be that much initial concern about both boxer's health.
Ultimately, as much negative attention this fight is going to get amid this announcement and leading up to the actual showdown, there's no doubt that the boxing world is going to be watching these two go toe to toe.
What's more, both Mayweather and Tyson are surely making an absurd amount of money to fight each other, because there's no way they would have agreed to fight each other without getting a massive bag.
