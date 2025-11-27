Floyd Mayweather Gets Flamed For AI Thanksgiving Post

Thanksgiving Day in the United States is a great time for boxing fans to reflect and feel grateful for everything the sweet science has provided.

And there's a lot to be thankful for right now. There's a case to be made that boxing is in a better spot than it has been in a long time, given that many of the most intriguing fights are being made, stars are getting built, and fans have access to the sport essentially every weekend, providing an unprecedented amount of entertainment.

When it comes to delivering entertainment, few boxers in history have done better than Floyd Mayweather. "Money" produced an iconic, undefeated professional career that included some of the biggest fights this century, including bouts against Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, and numerous other champions and massive names.

Floyd Mayweather (black/gold trunks) and Manny Pacquiao (yellow/red trunks) box during their world welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

But Mayweather's entertainment value isn't limited to professional bouts inside the ring. Since retiring after beating McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has done several lucrative exhibition fights (including a reported showdown against Mike Tyson that's scheduled for the spring of 2026).

Mayweather also manages to make headlines when he isn't fighting. Whether that's through extravagant parties, exorbitant sums spent on foreign cars, or legal disputes, the 48-year-old has a unique knack for keeping people talking about him.

Floyd Mayweather Gets Called Out For AI Thanksgiving Post

Mayweather is getting attention once again on Thanksgiving for an Instagram post, where he can be seen posing on what looks to be a private jet in front of a turkey, a martini, other Thanksgiving food essentials, and a bottle of Beluga Vodka.

"Celebrate your Thanksgiving Holiday with the best vodka!! @vodkabeluga," the post is captioned.

Fans are asserting that this post is clearly AI-generated, which they're making clear in the post's comments section.

The post's top comment is from @thomasjsmit.h, who wrote, "Champ you didn’t have to use AI🤣🤣".

"Happy Ai Turkey Day 😂," added @sasha.edm.

"Is this AI?" @kolabello wrote.

@keallwa posted a GIF of the robot from the 2004 film, I, Robot.

"Happy A.i giving," added @dmitriyk718.

"is that ai 😂," said @vbitterr.

@wydoe wrote, "Floyd trippin man…. Smh AI gotta be stopped".

"AI GETTING WILD," said @aahotmic.

"Why this look Ai 😂," said @iambiglu.

@thrillboxing said, "I know this ain’t A.I bruh 😂😂".

It's hard to imagine that Mayweather will care much about fans calling him our for (presumably) using AI, especially because of how much he probably got paid by the vodka company for that post.

