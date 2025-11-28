Roy Jones Jr Makes Telling Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Rematch Prediction

On October 27, news broke that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao were in discussions to fight at some point in 2026 in what would be a Netflix boxing event.

Of course, these two icons of the sport faced off on May 2, 2015, in what was arguably the biggest boxing fight of this century. While most fans felt like this bout was made way too late in each fighter's respective careers (and many feel like this was an intentional move by Mayweather's team to get Pacquiao when he was out of his prime), the entire sports world was still captivated by these two meeting in the ring.

Ultimately, Mayweather (who was 38 years old at the time) won a unanimous decision victory over the 36-year-old Pacquiao (118–110, 116–112, 116–112 on the three judges' scorecards) to retain his WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring welterweight titles and improve his undefeated professional record to 48-0.

Floyd Mayweather (black/gold trunks) and Manny Pacquiao (yellow/red trunks) box during their world welterweight championship bout | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

There were conflicting opinions about whether that fight delivered, considering the hype it had in the lead-up. And the same thing can be said about their rumored rematch, with many expressing apathy and even disinterest about seeing these two guys meet in the ring again, especially now that they're each over a decade older.

Roy Jones Jr. Speaks on Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao Fight

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has gone back and forth with Mayweather multiple times this year, as the two clearly don't like each other. However, Jones Jr. is always willing to give Floyd his respect when it comes to what he can do in a boxing ring. This is why it was interesting to hear his stance on the reported Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch during a November 28 interview on FightHype.

"I love it, for both of them," Jones Jr. said of the fight.

When asked who he thinks would win, he added, "Tough call. I think Pacquiao has a better chin... and Mayweather's legs might not be the same. So Pacquiao's legs look pretty good, still. So I think it gives Pacquiao a chance to go up [compared to the first fight]. We'll see."

There hasn't been any additional information about this reported rematch since news of it was released last month. However, that's not to say that the bout isn't still in the works, especially because it would still presumably be months away.

But if the bout does come to fruition, the boxing world will be tuning in.