Boxing Star Conor McGregor Slams Civil Verdict As 'Heinous' And Vows Appeal Amid Fallout
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion and global MMA icon, is embroiled in controversy after a civil jury in Dublin found him liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018. The jury ordered McGregor to pay €250,000 in damages, a ruling that has sent shockwaves through his career and public image. McGregor, who denied the allegations and claimed the encounter was consensual, has vowed to appeal.
McGregor took to social media to express his frustration with the verdict. “Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal! Appeal! Appeal!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He referred to Hand as a "vicious liar" and called the case against him and James Lawrence, a co-defendant exonerated in the trial, “heinous.” McGregor also claimed the jury ignored statements from witnesses present on the night in question.
In a statement following the trial, McGregor admitted, “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. That’s all on me.” However, he maintained that the encounter was consensual, adding, “I can’t go back, but I will move forward.”
Nikita Hand expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout the trial. Speaking outside the courthouse, she said, “To all the victims of sexual assault, I hope my story is a reminder you have a voice and to keep on fighting for justice.” Hand shared how the ordeal had deeply impacted her and her family, but she emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.
The verdict has triggered swift fallout from McGregor’s business ventures. Proximo Spirits, the company behind his Proper No. 12 whiskey, announced it would no longer use his name or likeness in marketing. Video game developer IO Interactive also ended its collaboration with McGregor, removing his likeness from the ‘Hitman’ series.
This latest controversy adds to McGregor’s history of legal troubles, including prior allegations of misconduct and public altercations. While he plans a return to the UFC in 2024, his reputation has suffered, with fans and brands reevaluating their support.
McGregor’s case underscores a growing demand for accountability in sports, highlighting the consequences even high-profile athletes face when allegations arise. Whether McGregor can salvage his legacy remains uncertain as public opinion and corporate partnerships continue to shift.