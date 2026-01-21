Chase DeMoor Reveals Andrew Tate Rematch Deadline, Floats Fight With Francis Ngannou

Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor shocked the world of celebrity boxing with his win over four-time kickboxing champion and social media star Andrew Tate in Misfit Boxing’s “Fight Before Christmas” event on December 20th in Dubai.

Prior to their first match, Tate had been away from combat sports for four years. After his loss, he gave Demoor his congratulations in post-fight interviews, but also said he fell flat after starting the fight strong.

Demoor eyeing sizable purse for Tate rematch

Andrew Tate released from custody on August 8, 2024. | IMAGO / Lucian Alecu

Demoor is a former professional football player who may have felt have won the proverbial “Super Bowl” in beating Tate. The two have a rematch clause that Tate must exercise by February, and according to a report, Demoor is seeking ~$600,000 for the rematch.

While a rematch with Tate makes the most sense, Demoor is considering a fight with an even bigger name in the world of combat sports — former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou.

“I watched him fight Tyson [Fury] and I watched him fight, AJ, and I was taking a picture with Francis — like, we’re the same size,” DeMoor said to Mike Huck of MMA Fighting.

“I just like my odds. I want to get tested, and I think that I haven’t been tested. This is the first fight, you know with Andrew [Tate], the first fight I went the distance in in quite some time, and even then, it was very lopsided. I beat him four rounds to two.

Francis Ngannou has faced two of boxing’s biggest names

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Francis Ngannou celebrates the win against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, fought then world champion Tyson Fury on 28 October 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou dropped Fury early in the fight before Fury took control and outboxed Ngannou for a clear victory.

On March 8, 2024, in a fight with another British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, Ngannou was knocked out senseless in the second round with a beautiful overhand right that Joshua set up with multiple feints.

More recently, Ngannou has been absent from the combat sports scene due to personal issues. He reportedly passed on the Jake Paul fight, which would have been intriguing.

Ngannou has plenty of options if a fight with Chase DeMoor doesn’t materialize. Tyson Fury is looking for a comeback opponent, and given the drama of the first fight, it would be one fans can get behind.

